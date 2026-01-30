Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity observe National Girl Child Day across Mumbai schools

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Adani Foundation, supported by Adani Electricity, recently observed National Girl Child Day with students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools in Mumbai.

The day was observed on January 24 as part of the flagship CSR initiative Project Utthan.

"In a collaborative effort to promote early empowerment and equality, Project Utthan by Adani Foundation, supported by Adani Electricity, in collaboration with the BMC, observed National Girl Child Day across BMC schools,” according to an official statement.

Recognising that a just society begins with the foundational years, the programme focused on early empowerment, safety, and equality for students in Classes 1 to 4.

Moving beyond traditional celebrations, the initiative utilised experiential learning -- such as role-playing and problem-solving -- to position girls as confident decision-makers.

By involving boys as allies, the programme successfully reinforced values of empathy and shared responsibility.

Aligned with NEP 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, this collaboration reaffirms a commitment to closing learning gaps and nurturing a generation of aware, compassionate, and empowered young citizens, the statement said.

In Mumbai, the Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity, in collaboration with the BMC Education Department, have extended Utthan to all 947 BMC primary schools, reaching 1.48 lakh students across 25 wards and eight mediums.

The project places special emphasis on Priya Vidyarthis (progressive learners), offering focused academic guidance and joyful learning experiences that help them grow steadily.

A team of over 300 trained women, Utthan Sahayaks, forms the core of the programme.

Drawn from local communities, they support classroom teaching, help students overcome learning gaps, engage regularly with parents, document children’s progress, and strengthen trust at the community level. Their presence has brought structure, warmth, and continuity to daily learning.

Across India, Project Utthan operates in five states, supporting 1,200+ government schools and reaching nearly 1.80 lakh students.

Its focus on equitable access, personalised support, and NEP-aligned practices positions it as a strong model for strengthening government education systems and helping children build the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

--IANS

rvt/