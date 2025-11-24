November 24, 2025 4:52 PM हिंदी

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Monday launched a ‘special appliance offer’ for its customers, enabling them to purchase a wide range of home and kitchen appliances at 60 per cent discounts.

The offer is part of the company’s commitment to providing value-added services and promoting sustainability and will enable customers to upgrade their homes with modern appliances.

"As a valued Adani Electricity customer, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home. This special offer is designed to facilitate our customers' plans to buy the best products at the best price. We are moving beyond just supply to provide value-added services that tangibly benefit our customers' wallets and their quality of life, allowing them to instantly save up to 60 per cent on new, trusted appliances," said Adani Electricity spokesperson, in a statement.

With the new offer, customers can enjoy up to 60 per cent off on new purchases of home and kitchen appliances.

The discounts range from 21 per cent to 60 per cent, depending on the appliance model, the statement said.

For the offer, Adani Electricity has partnered with leading brands and distributors, including LG, Samsung, Godrej, Mitsubishi, IFB, Bajaj, Prestige, Havells, and Vijay Sales, to offer exclusive pricing.

The offer covers essential household items such as ACs and refrigerators; washing machines and cloth dryers; dishwashers and microwave ovens

induction cooktops, geysers or water heaters; toasters, sandwich makers, and many more.

The limited-time special offer is available to all tariff categories of Adani Electricity customers, the statement said.

To avail the special offer, individuals must first register by calling Adani Electricity’s 24x7 toll-free helpline number (19122) and sharing the Customer Account (CA) number.

Customers can also visit the Adani Electricity website for complete details on appliances, brands, and discounted prices.

For making a purchase, the respective vendor will contact the registered customer within three working days and explain the further process, the statement said.

