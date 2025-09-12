Adani Electricity offers residential rates to Navratri, Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Ahead of the festive season, Adani Electricity on Friday simplified the process for Navratri and Durga Puja organisers here to obtain temporary electricity connections for their pandals at a residential rate.

The initiative will ensure that pandals across the city have access to reliable power during the festivities.

With a commitment to safety and efficiency, the simplified process assures connection within 48 hours of application submission.

Organisers can apply online by visiting Adani Electricity’s website and navigating to the ‘New Connection’ section for a temporary supply.

“Mumbai is preparing to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja with great enthusiasm. We understand the importance of uninterrupted power during these celebrations. Last year, we successfully provided continuous electricity to over 647 Durga Puja/Navratri pandals across the city,” an Adani Electricity spokesperson said.

"This year, we’ve strengthened our operations to ensure even faster connection releases and reliable supply," it added.

To further enhance safety and responsiveness, Adani Electricity has also deployed a quick response team with a well-defined restoration plan to address any unforeseen issues during the festivities.

The company also issued a safety advisory urging all pandals to use wiring services only from licensed electrical contractors, install mandatory Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) to protect devotees and volunteers from electrical hazards.

Prioritising safety, reliability, and ease of access to power, Adani Electricity also issued dos and don’ts for Navratri and Durga Puja pandals.

Adani Electricity urged to use standard wires and switches for the connection and allow only an authorised person to enter the meter cabin.

Further, Adani Electricity called for proper access to the meter cabin and connection to switches, as well as to use three-pin plugs for extension.

“Connected load should not exceed sanctioned load. Use standard capacity wire, RCCB according to the sanctioned load. If using a generator for backup, the body of the generator and neutral should be properly earthed," the company said.

"A fire extinguisher with operating knowledge is to be placed near the meter cabin. The danger board needs to be fixed near the meter cabin. Proper earthing at the meter cabin," it added.

Adani Electricity also advised against using unauthorised extensions or direct supply, making any joints in wiring, putting obstacles at the entry of the meter cabin, and exceeding the sanctioned load.

"Flood lights, pedestal fans, and insulated joints should not be accessible to the people. Avoid Hazardous materials in and near the meter cabin," the company said.

Earlier this year, during the Ganpati festival, Adani Electricity released approximately 950 temporary connections to Ganpati Pandals and installed over 2,571 floodlights at 167 Lord Ganesh idol immersion locations across 15 BMC wards, ensuring a safe and joyful experience for devotees.

--IANS

rvt/