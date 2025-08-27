August 27, 2025 10:09 PM हिंदी

Adani Agri hikes procurement price of apples by 12.5 pc to Rs 90 per kg in Himachal

Adani Agri hikes procurement price of apples by 12.5 pc to Rs 90 per kg in Himachal

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Adani Agri Fresh Limited (AAFL) announced on Wednesday that it has increased the price of apples it is procuring from farmers of Himachal Pradesh by 12.5 per cent to Rs 90 per kg for the large-medium-small (LMS) grade of top-quality fruit this year from Rs 80 last year.

"AAFL is committed to the betterment of apple farmers in the state, and the step has been taken to ensure that they get the best price for their crop," an Adani Group spokesman said

AAFL procures apples in Himachal Pradesh from Rohru, Rampur, Tutu-Pani, Sainj, Jarol-Tikkar and Reckong-Peo sites, he said.

The company’s procurement network extends across more than 17,000 growers in Himachal Pradesh, comprising over 90 per cent small and marginal farmers for sourcing apples from orchards that cover 700 villages.

Last month, in a landmark initiative for the horticulture sector, Adani Agri Fresh launched the country’s first digital apple market platform in Bithal near Rampur, about 120 km from Shimla. The project is designed to directly benefit apple growers across Himachal Pradesh.

Currently being implemented as a pilot project, farmers are already expressing strong support for the project’s transparency, convenience, and profitability.

The platform enables farmers to digitally participate in transparent auctions, avoid middlemen, and ensure assured payment.

The apples are graded, packed, and marketed under the Adani brand, ensuring uniform quality and higher bargaining power for growers.

This digital platform is beneficial for both buyers and growers. Bidding can be done from anywhere.

Adani Agri Fresh Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, part of Adani Group, which is one of India's leading business houses.

With 'Farm-Pik', AAFL emerged as the first company to engage in organised apple purchase, storage and marketing by following the construction of state-of-the-art controlled atmospheric storage in the apple belt of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh in 2006.

The set-up includes state-of-the-art controlled atmosphere facilities of 22,400 MT capacity in the apple growing belts of Shimla district in Bithal (near Rampur), Sainj (near Theog) and Mehandli (Rohru).

The company’s distribution network comprises 76 wholesale and 1,500 retailers pan-India, in addition to the modern retail format.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Govt, private sector can keep tariff disruptions to a minimum: FinMin Economic Review

Govt, private sector can keep tariff disruptions to a minimum: FinMin Economic Review

Bangladesh: Engineering students block traffic in Dhaka, raise demands (File image)

Bangladesh: Engineering students block traffic in Dhaka, raise demands

Tibetans feel stifled, asphyxiated by tide of Chinese propaganda memes: Report

Tibetans feel stifled, asphyxiated by tide of Chinese propaganda memes: Report

Pakistan's institutions plagued by corruption, military key source of institutional rot: Report (File image)

Pakistan's institutions plagued by corruption, military key source of institutional rot: Report

Balochistan witnesses clashes, blockades on first anniversary of Operation Herof (File image)

Balochistan witnesses clashes, blockades on first anniversary of Operation Herof

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for the first time

Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Ahaan Panday: I’m your big fan beta

Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Ahaan Panday: I’m your big fan beta

‘Divine figure for us’, says woman who cried and did aarti for PM Modi at Gujarat roadshow

‘Divine figure for us’, says woman who cried and did aarti for PM Modi at Gujarat roadshow

Indian Consulate's new Chancery premises inaugurated in Seattle

Indian Consulate's new Chancery premises inaugurated in Seattle

Mohan Bhagwat stresses ‘Swadeshi’ as key to self-reliant India amid global pressures

Mohan Bhagwat stresses ‘Swadeshi’ as key to self-reliant India amid global pressures