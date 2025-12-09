December 09, 2025 1:22 PM हिंदी

Adah Sharma opens up about her ideal partner and the traits she looks for

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma opened up about her preferences when it comes to matters of the heart.

In her recent post on Instagram, she revealed the kind of man she is drawn to and the qualities she considers essential in a partner. Taking to her Instagram handle, Adah shared a new video in which she responded to a fan who asked her what kind of guy she likes. The clip also featured text that read, “Ask me anything: What kind of guy you like and what quality he should have?”

In response, ‘The Kerala Story’ actress said that the one quality she values most is a “very small, tiny ego,” emphasising that humility is essential for her. Sharing her video, Sharma wrote, “Small and tiny hona bahut important hai.”

Adah, who is an avid social media user, had earlier, shared Adah Ka Adda – Episode 1, where she spoke about how “andhera bhi zaroori hota hai” in life, blending her trademark quirk and philosophy. The actress thanked her team for their creative “jugaad” of arranging bedsheets for the shoot, giving a behind-the-scenes peek into her fun, spontaneous process.

For the caption, she wrote, Adah Ka Adda -Episode 1 Life mein andhera bhi zaroori hota hai Thank you dop @snehha__555 and @jagats38 jugaad se bedsheets leke aane ke liye #AdahKaAdda #adahsharma.” (sic)

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actress is gearing up to play a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. Sharing her excitement about the project, she said she feels grateful to be entrusted with such distinctive, powerful roles and to collaborate with accomplished filmmakers.

Speaking about the film, Adah shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

