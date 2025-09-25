September 25, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

Adah Sharma marks Navratri with a heartwarming gesture towards monkeys

Adah Sharma marks Navratri with a heartwarming gesture towards monkeys

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma celebrated Navratri in a heartwarming and unique way by feeding monkeys.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, she wished her fans a joyful festival, writing, “Happy Navratri to all of you from me and my family.” In the video, Adah could be seen feedings monkeys. She is also heard saying, “no grabbing, nicely, politely.” The heartwarming clip shows the ‘Kerala Story’ actress, clad in a saree, standing in a park as she hands over treats to the monkeys one by one.

A few days ago, Adah Sharma had posted her photos, dressed in white outfit, extending her greeting on Navratri. “Happy Navratri,” she captioned the post. One of the images showed the actress posing with her ‘Commando 2’ co-star Vidyut Jammwal. The 33-year-old actress also shared a video of herself in different avatars of goddesses and captioned it, This Navratri awaken the Goddess within Thank you for giving our version of Aigiri Nandini soooo much pyar and making it trend.”

On the professional front, Adah is all set to portray the role of a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. She emphasized her commitment to bringing authenticity and realism to the character, highlighting the effort she is putting into her preparation. Speaking about the project, she had shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

In addition, Adah is gearing up for two Bollywood horror ventures. She is also slated to appear in an international project as a superhero and will return to the digital with the much-awaited second season of her popular show “Reeta Sanyal.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

From GreenTalks-1 to GreenTalks-4, every cohort has sown seeds of change: Gautam Adani

From GreenTalks-1 to GreenTalks-4, every cohort has sown seeds of change: Gautam Adani

President Murmu offers prayers at prominent Mathura, Vrindavan temples

President Murmu offers prayers at prominent Mathura, Vrindavan temples (Ld)

Anya Singh thanks Aryan Khan for The Ba*** of Bollywood, calls it a "monster of a show”

Anya Singh thanks Aryan Khan for The Ba*** of Bollywood, calls it a "monster of a show”

From Gujarat Skill Development Mission to Skill India Mission, more than 60 million youth empowered so far

From Gujarat Skill Development Mission to Skill India Mission, more than 60 million youth empowered so far

Anya Singh thanks Aryan Khan for The Ba*** of Bollywood, calls it a "monster of a show”

Anya Singh thanks Aryan Khan for The Ba*** of Bollywood, calls it a "monster of a show”

Diksha Dagar ready to make amends in Ladies Open de France on the Ladies European Tour in Paris on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Diksha ready to make amends in Ladies Open de France

Mahedi, Taskin and Nurul come in as Bangladesh elect to bowl first against Pakistan in Super 4s stage of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Mahedi, Taskin, Nurul come in as Bangladesh elect to bowl first against Pak

RBI slaps penalties on several cooperative banks for non-compliance with regulations

RBI slaps penalties on several cooperative banks for non-compliance with regulations

Paris court sentences former French President Sarkozy to five years in prison (File image)

Paris court sentences former French President Sarkozy to five years in prison (Ld)

11 years of ‘Make in India’: R.K. Mathur credits PM Modi’s bold reforms

11 years of ‘Make in India’: Former CIC R.K. Mathur credits PM Modi’s bold reforms