Actor Varun Tej shares pics of his son Vaayuv Tej's first Deepavali

Actor Varun Tej shares pics of his son Vaayuv Tej's first Deepavali (Photo Credit: Varun Tej Konidela/Instagram)

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela has now shared pictures of his family's Deepavali celebrations along with his just born son Vaayuv Tej, much to the delight of his fans and well wishers.

Taking to his Instagram page, Varun Tej Konidela wrote, "About last night! Our lil man’s first Diwali! Hope you all had a great time with your family and friends. Lots and lots of love!"

The actor also posted a series of pictures of his family celebrating Deepavali.

It may be recalled that Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi had only recently announced that they had named their first child Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

The actors had made the announcement on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, actor Varun Tej had said, "Our greatest blessing now has a name." He also posted a video clip through which the celebrity couple announced the child's name.

"We introduce our beloved son Vaayuv Tej Konidela - a name that embodies unstoppable force, devotion, courage, and spiritual radiance. Carrying the spirit of Lord Hanuman," they said.

The child was born on September 10 this year. The arrival of the little one brought great joy to not only the entire family but also to all the actor's fans.

Megastar Chiranjeevi had welcomed the little one to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents."

"Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," he added.

Chiranjeevi's post also featured a picture of him holding the newborn, with dad Varun standing beside them.

For those who do not know, Varun is the son of Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu.

Varun Tej and Lavanya tied the knot on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in May this year. They shared the happy news with a cute Instagram post, featuring a monochrome photo of their hands along with a baby shoe in the background. The caption read, “Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon."

