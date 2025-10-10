Actor Pradeep Ranganathan on the reason for his fan following: 'People see themselves in me!'

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering superhits and blockbusters until now, says that the reason he has a fan following is because people see themselves in him.

At a pre-release event organised to promote his upcoming film 'Dude', which is scheduled to hit screens on October 17 for Deepavali, the actor was asked, "You don't look like you are hero material. But you seem to have a big fan following for someone who has done a couple of films. It happens very rarely. So, would you attribute it to hard work or luck?"

Responding to the woman journalist who asked the question, Pradeep said," Hardwork is there. I have been thinking over the last few months about the love I have been getting. There are a lot of talented people like me. I have seen. I think people see themselves in me. When they see the screen, they feel they are the hero. They are acting in it. They are romancing in it, they are doing the fights. So, when they see themselves in me, I am already a hero."

Prior to Pradeep answering the question posed by the woman journalist, actor Sarath Kumar intervened to say, "You cannot say from A to Z who is hero material. Everybody over here is hero material. You don't have any specification for a hero. A person who is doing any act which is going to be benefitting the society is a hero."

For the unaware, 'Dude', which has been directed by Keerthiswaran, features actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead along with Mamitha Baiju, best known for her performance in the Malayalam superhit film 'Premalu'.

A trailer that was released a few days ago by the makers shows Pradeep Ranganathan to be a youngster who is considered good-for-nothing by his uncle (played by Sarathkumar). The trailer shows Sarathkumar chiding Mamitha Baiju, who is seen constantly accompanying Pradeep in all that he does. The trailer and the dialogues in it give the impression that the story will revolve around a boy who isn't scared to take on the world and is ready to back his decisions once they are made. It gives the impression that the film will be occasionally funny and will look to showcase the mindset of youngsters today.

For instance, there is a scene in the film trailer that shows Mamitha Baiju asking him, "You keep getting into fights with this body. Tell me, can you bash up 10 people if they turn up?" To this, he replies, "Even if its a 100 men, I can take blows."

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering back-to-back successes with his latest offering, 'Dragon', going on to emerge a phenomenal blockbuster, will next be seen in this pan India venture which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The first look poster of 'Dude' featured Pradeep Ranganathan in an intense avatar, with his face marked with bruises and his expression filled with grit, as he held a Mangalsutra in his hand.

Mythri Movie Makers has brought together a dynamic crew of emerging talent for their upcoming bilingual film. The visual aesthetics of the film have been entrusted to the capable hands of cinematographer Niketh Bommi. Barath Vikraman is the editor for the film. 'Dude' is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Sarath Kumar and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature a host of stars including Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam among others.

Anil Yerneni is the executive producer for this film which has Poornima Ramaswamy as its costume designer.

--IANS

mkr/