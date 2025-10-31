October 31, 2025 6:25 PM हिंदी

Actor Aarav turns film producer; launches own production house!

Actor Aarav turns film producer; launches own production house! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Well known actor Aarav, who shot to fame after winning the Tamil Television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, on Friday announced the launch of his production house Aarav Studios.

In a statement, the actor, who delivered impressive performances in films like director Magizh Thirumeni's 'Kalaga Thalaivan', 'Rajabheema' and 'Vidaa Muyarchi', said, " Over the years, the love and recognition I've received from people have given me the strength and purpose to be part of this beautiful world of cinema.

To take this journey to the next level, I'm humbled to announce the launch of my film production company - AARAV STUDIOS."

The actor went on to point out that his studios was born out of passion and a deep love for storytelling with a vision to create inspiring and untold original stories across all forms of visual and creative media.

"With the blessings of the Almighty and the support of movie lovers, we proudly embark on this cinematic journey with gratitude and hope to continue making films that touch hearts," the actor said and signed off with love and gratitude.

It may be recalled that Aarav, who had played one of the antagonists in director Magizh Thirumeni's 'Vidaa Muyarchi', had penned a touching note of gratitude to actor Ajith Kumar who had played the lead in the film.

Aarav took to his X timeline to post the note. He had, in his note, said, " Dear Ajith Sir, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Vidaa Muyarchi. It has been an experience of a lifetime, filled with unforgettable memories and invaluable lessons.”

He had further said, “Your passion, humility, and dedication inspired me every day on set. Watching you work and the way you treat everyone with kindness has left a lasting impact on me. Thank you for believing in me and for being such a positive influence. I will always cherish this journey and hope to work with you again in the future. With heartfelt gratitude, Arav.”

--IANS

mkr/

