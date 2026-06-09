ACA warns players against unauthorised tournaments as Andhra Premier League expands to three venues

Visakhapatnam, June 9 (IANS) The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has issued a stern advisory to all its registered cricketers, warning them against participating in unauthorized tournaments and private matches without prior approval, even as preparations gather pace for the fifth edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL).

In a statement, the ACA reminded players that participation in unapproved events could invite disciplinary action.

"An Important Advisory for all ACA Registered Players. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has issued a formal reminder: all registered players are strictly prohibited from participating in any unauthorised cricket tournaments or private matches (including tennis ball cricket leagues) without obtaining prior written approval from the ACA."

The statement further stressed the need for players to adhere to the association's regulations.

"Please ensure full compliance to maintain your professional standing with the Association. Unauthorised participation will be treated as a violation of professional discipline and may result in strict disciplinary action."

This comes at a time when the ACA intends to fortify its structure of cricket with the conduct of the Andhra Premier League, and for the first time this year, the event is set to take place in three different venues.

Addressing a press conference held at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday, Chairman of APL Governing Council Sujay Krishna Rangarao said, "The conduct of the tournament across three venues has to be seen as a reflection of the determination of the ACA to bolster the game of cricket across the state."

He added, "The idea of a league structure is to strengthen the ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh cricket and to develop young talent." Rangarao announced that Visakhapatnam will host games between June 9 and June 14, while Kadapa will host matches between June 17 and June 21, with Mangalagiri hosting the last lot from June 24 to June 30. It has indeed been a major shift from previous editions, where a single venue hosted the entire competition.

The ACA is hoping to reach out to as many grounds as possible in the next few years with a long-term vision to make Andhra cricket more robust.

The official launch of APL 2026 will be inaugurated by an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., which will be presided over by the Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

--IANS

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