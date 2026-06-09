June 09, 2026 10:08 PM हिंदी

ACA warns players against unauthorised tournaments as Andhra Premier League expands to three venues

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) warns players against unauthorised tournaments as Andhra Premier League expands to three venues.

Visakhapatnam, June 9 (IANS) The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has issued a stern advisory to all its registered cricketers, warning them against participating in unauthorized tournaments and private matches without prior approval, even as preparations gather pace for the fifth edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL).

In a statement, the ACA reminded players that participation in unapproved events could invite disciplinary action.

"An Important Advisory for all ACA Registered Players. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has issued a formal reminder: all registered players are strictly prohibited from participating in any unauthorised cricket tournaments or private matches (including tennis ball cricket leagues) without obtaining prior written approval from the ACA."

The statement further stressed the need for players to adhere to the association's regulations.

"Please ensure full compliance to maintain your professional standing with the Association. Unauthorised participation will be treated as a violation of professional discipline and may result in strict disciplinary action."

This comes at a time when the ACA intends to fortify its structure of cricket with the conduct of the Andhra Premier League, and for the first time this year, the event is set to take place in three different venues.

Addressing a press conference held at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday, Chairman of APL Governing Council Sujay Krishna Rangarao said, "The conduct of the tournament across three venues has to be seen as a reflection of the determination of the ACA to bolster the game of cricket across the state."

He added, "The idea of a league structure is to strengthen the ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh cricket and to develop young talent." Rangarao announced that Visakhapatnam will host games between June 9 and June 14, while Kadapa will host matches between June 17 and June 21, with Mangalagiri hosting the last lot from June 24 to June 30. It has indeed been a major shift from previous editions, where a single venue hosted the entire competition.

The ACA is hoping to reach out to as many grounds as possible in the next few years with a long-term vision to make Andhra cricket more robust.

The official launch of APL 2026 will be inaugurated by an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., which will be presided over by the Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pro-Khalistani parade in Brampton sparks concerns over growing extremism in Canada: Report (File image)

Pro-Khalistani parade in Brampton sparks concerns over growing extremism in Canada: Report

Hindus under threat amid escalating Islamist extremist campaign in Bangladesh: Report (File Image)

Hindus under threat amid escalating Islamist extremist campaign in Bangladesh: Report

Always be clear, we follow an India-first policy: EAM Jaishankar (File Image)

Always be clear, we follow an India-first policy: EAM Jaishankar

Cricket icon Matthew Hayden named co-owner and head coach of Glasgow Cosmic in the European T20 Premier League. Photo credit:

Cricket icon Matthew Hayden named co-owner and head coach of Glasgow Cosmic

Three more children die in Bangladesh measles outbreak; death toll reaches 631 (File Image)

Three more children die in Bangladesh measles outbreak; death toll reaches 631

India’s West Asia approach is shaped by distinct ties with all players: EAM (File Image)

India’s West Asia approach is shaped by distinct ties with all players: EAM

Mosaddek Hossain and Nahid Rana star as Bangladesh beat Australia after 21 years in ODI cricket in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Mosaddek Hossain and Nahid Rana star as Bangladesh beat Australia after 21 years in ODI cricket

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria and Finland starting Wednesday (File image)

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria and Finland starting Wednesday

Jahanbi Raj Paswaan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Rarh Tigers in Women's Bengal T20 League at the JU Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit:

Women's Bengal T20 League: Paswaan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Rarh Tigers

Kuwait's Amir condoles death of Indian national in call with PM Modi

Kuwait's Amir condoles death of Indian national in call with PM Modi