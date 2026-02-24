February 24, 2026 4:50 PM हिंदी

ABVP workers detained after attempt to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Lucknow University

ABVP workers detained after attempt to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Lucknow University

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Tension prevailed at Lucknow University on Tuesday after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), along with activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, attempted to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the historic Lal Baradari inside the campus.

Police intervened, detained several students, and removed them from the spot.

The protest was sparked by allegations that permission had been granted for offering namaz at Lal Baradari while Hindu students were not allowed to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the same site.

A protester said, “Permission is given to offer namaz here, but permission is not given to recite Hanuman Chalisa here.”

Heavy police deployment was made at the university, particularly at Gate No. 3, in view of the protest. Three platoons of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and personnel from two local police stations were stationed at the entrance. The police prevented protesting groups from proceeding further inside the campus.

Members of Bajrang Dal claimed they had gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at Lal Baradari. “We have come here today to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Lal Baradari. Till yesterday it was a dilapidated structure — how did it suddenly become a mosque? Some student groups offered namaz there and some people supported them. Who was attacking them?” a Bajrang Dal activist questioned.

Reacting to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The entire matter is under investigation. We will take care of everything and, under any circumstances, maintain law and order.”

The incident follows earlier protests on the campus.

Earlier on Monday, students affiliated with the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a sit-in protest overnight outside Lal Baradari.

They alleged that the university administration had deliberately sealed a mosque inside the historic structure to prevent Muslim students from offering prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

1st ODI: ‘Wicket didn't play the way we thought it would,’ says Mandhana after loss to Australia

1st ODI: ‘Wicket didn't play the way we thought it would,’ says Mandhana after loss to Australia

Grand Braj Holi begins, devotees and tourists throng Barsana, Nandgaon

Grand Braj Holi begins, devotees and tourists throng Barsana, Nandgaon

Union Cabinet approves Rs 275 hike in MSP of jute for 2026-27

Union Cabinet approves Rs 275 hike in MSP of jute for 2026-27

Hockey India congratulates defender Jarmanpreet Singh on completing 150 international caps

Hockey India congratulates defender Jarmanpreet Singh on completing 150 int'l caps

Union Cabinet okays Rs 1,067 crore to boost Metro connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City region

Cabinet okays Rs 1,067 crore to boost Metro connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City region

Pakistan: Police clueless about whereabouts of Canadian citizen allegedly kidnapped in Lahore (File image)

Pakistan: Police clueless about whereabouts of Canadian citizen allegedly kidnapped in Lahore

‘Appeasement cannot override justice for terror victims’: BJP on Imran Masood, Abu Azmi's ‘protecting innocent’ call

Appeasement cannot override justice for terror victims: BJP on Masood, Azmi's ‘protect innocents’ call

Cabinet okays multi-tracking railway projects worth Rs 9,072 crore

Cabinet okays multi-tracking railway projects worth Rs 9,072 crore

India’s AI push key to achieving developed nation goal by 2047: Experts

India’s AI push key to achieving developed nation goal by 2047: Experts

Centre greenlights Civil Enclave development at Srinagar International Airport for Rs 1,677 crore

Centre greenlights Civil Enclave development at Srinagar International Airport for Rs 1,677 crore