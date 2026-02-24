ABVP workers detained after attempt to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Lucknow University

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Tension prevailed at Lucknow University on Tuesday after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), along with activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, attempted to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the historic Lal Baradari inside the campus.

Police intervened, detained several students, and removed them from the spot.

The protest was sparked by allegations that permission had been granted for offering namaz at Lal Baradari while Hindu students were not allowed to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the same site.

A protester said, “Permission is given to offer namaz here, but permission is not given to recite Hanuman Chalisa here.”

Heavy police deployment was made at the university, particularly at Gate No. 3, in view of the protest. Three platoons of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and personnel from two local police stations were stationed at the entrance. The police prevented protesting groups from proceeding further inside the campus.

Members of Bajrang Dal claimed they had gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at Lal Baradari. “We have come here today to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Lal Baradari. Till yesterday it was a dilapidated structure — how did it suddenly become a mosque? Some student groups offered namaz there and some people supported them. Who was attacking them?” a Bajrang Dal activist questioned.

Reacting to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The entire matter is under investigation. We will take care of everything and, under any circumstances, maintain law and order.”

The incident follows earlier protests on the campus.

Earlier on Monday, students affiliated with the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a sit-in protest overnight outside Lal Baradari.

They alleged that the university administration had deliberately sealed a mosque inside the historic structure to prevent Muslim students from offering prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

--IANS

rs/rad