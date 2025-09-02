Abusing a mother is an insult to nation: Jeevika Didis in Bhagalpur criticise Opposition

Bhagalpur, Sep 2 (IANS) Thousands of women gathered in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Tuesday to witness the inauguration of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, a new initiative aimed at empowering women through financial self-reliance.

While the event brought cheer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances of strong support for women’s empowerment in collaboration with the Bihar government, it also turned emotional when the Prime Minister revealed that his late mother had been insulted by workers of Opposition parties from a political platform in Bihar.

Reacting to this, the women present expressed anguish and criticised the Opposition party workers for crossing all limits of political decorum. They said abusing the Prime Minister’s mother was not just a personal insult but amounted to insulting every mother and, by extension, the dignity of the nation.

One of the Jeevika Didis in Bhagalpur told IANS, “I really liked hearing PM Modi today. The Jeevika Nidhi will help us in becoming self-reliant. But it is not good to abuse the Prime Minister and his mother. If the Opposition party workers use bad words for him, then it is as if they are insulting every mother.”

Another participant voiced similar anger.

“It is not good to say such bad words about PM Modi. A mother’s respect should be above politics,” she said.

A third woman, also part of the Jeevika group, added, “It feels very bad that the Opposition party cadres are abusing the Prime Minister and his mother. Such things should never happen in politics.”

Echoing the sentiment, another Jeevika Didi remarked, “I feel hurt that such abusive language was used against PM Modi ji. I stand with him on this matter. Every mother deserves respect, no matter what.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited through video conferencing. The Prime Minister described the initiative as a transformative step that would make women across Bihar more financially independent and entrepreneurial.

“On this auspicious Tuesday, we are launching a highly promising initiative. Mothers and sisters in Bihar are being provided with a new facility through the Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh. This will help women in villages access financial support more easily and expand their businesses,” PM Modi said.

He highlighted that the entire Jeevika Nidhi system would function digitally, eliminating the need for physical visits.

“Everything can now be done through a mobile phone. This is a big step in easing women’s access to finance,” the Prime Minister added. He congratulated the women of Bihar and lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state government for their support in implementing the scheme.

During his address, the Prime Minister also spoke about his personal journey and the sacrifices made by his late mother.

“For nearly 55 years, I have dedicated every moment of my life to the service of society and the nation. In this journey, my mother played a crucial role. To serve Maa Bharati, she released me from all familial obligations. She gave me her blessings to dedicate myself fully to the country,” PM Modi said.

With visible emotion, the Prime Minister shared his pain at the insults directed at his late mother.

“It is extremely painful that the very mother who blessed me for national service, who is no longer in this world, was abused from the stage of the Opposition alliance here in Bihar. This is distressing, hurtful, and beyond imagination. It is not just an insult to my mother, but to every mother, every sister, and every daughter of this nation,” he added.

