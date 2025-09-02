September 02, 2025 12:38 AM हिंदी

Abu Azmi backs Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Abu Azmi supports Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi on Monday came out in support of reservation for the Maratha community.

Social activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

In a special conversation with IANS, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said that the government has passed the Bill in the Assembly for giving reservation to the Maratha community.

“In such a situation, the government should give the reservation. Now the government is facing difficulty. For this, the homework should have been done first. Maratha has power, and a brave person is fighting for his community. If the demand is not justified, why did the government pass it? The Maratha community is not talking about communalism in the country. In such a situation, this movement needs to be supported,” he added.

Abu Azmi attacked the central government over the SCO summit. He said that after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, it was China that supported Pakistan.

“In such a situation, PM Modi is attending a meeting with the President of China. China used to provide weapons to Pakistan, and the strategy of Operation Sindoor was reaching Pakistan through China. Whether it is the Galwan Valley or Ladakh, or Siachen, can PM Modi tell whether China stopped its activities on these issues? Will China not create any problem in our borders now?” the SP leader asked.

He said that Mulayam Singh Yadav was a visionary. “I remember that he had said in the Parliament that India has less threat from Pakistan and more from China. Today, the people of this country are saying that China is acting arbitrarily on our border. What is going to be its result?” the SP leader questioned.

Azmi also gave his reaction regarding the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar. He said that the matter of vote theft has come before the public. “The Election Commission is working to ‘steal’ votes in connivance with the government. This is against democracy. The people of India should raise their voice against vote theft. In Bihar, the INDIA bloc has come out on the streets against this. Now the public will get justice. This country was liberated to run a transparent government,” he added.

--IANS

uk

LATEST NEWS

Abu Azmi supports Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Abu Azmi backs Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Three score hat-tricks as India thrash Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Asia Cup: Three score hat-tricks as India thrash Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A

PM Modi’s successful visit to China testimony to his diplomatic skills: Rajnath Singh

PM Modi’s successful visit to China testimony to his diplomatic skills: Rajnath Singh

Nasum Ahmed and Tanzid Hasan help Bangladesh seal series with nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the second T20I at in Sylhet on Monday.

Nasum and Tanzid help Bangladesh seal series with nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

TN signs agreements with German firms, state to gain Rs 3,201cr investment

TN signs agreements with German firms, state to gain Rs 3,201cr investment

Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 match at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help