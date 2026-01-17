Absence of handshake with India captain in U19 WC was completely unintentional: BCB

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday said the absence of a customary handshake at the toss before their 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup against India at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo was completely unintentional and caused due to ‘a momentary lapse in concentration.’

With regular captain Azizul Hakim sidelined by illness, vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented Bangladesh at the toss, where he did not shake hands with India skipper Ayush Mhatre. The incident drew attention before the start of play, which was delayed by rain, with Bangladesh electing to field first after winning the toss.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken note of an inadvertent and unwarranted action that occurred at the toss prior to the opening match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe & Namibia, between Bangladesh and India. Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team on the occasion.

“The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition.

“The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly.

“The players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field,” said the BCB in its statement.

Similar situations occurred in last year’s senior Men’s T20 Asia Cup when India and Pakistan captains did not shake hands at the toss in all three games. The episode comes amid wider strains in cricketing ties between Bangladesh and India.

The BCB is seeking to avoid playing its Men’s T20 World Cup fixtures in India, especially after the BCCI requested IPL three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for the 2026 season.

