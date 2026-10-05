Abhishek Sharrma talks about his cat on World Animal Day: She is my family

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) On the occasion of World Animal Day, actor Abhishek Sharrma who is seen as the protagonist in the show “Vasudha”, shared the lessons he learned about love, companionship and family through pet ownership.

Talking about the lessons he has learnt from his cat, Abhishek said that pets can express love without saying a word.

He shared, “I've always had pets since I was very young. My cat has taught me a lot: that love knows no language, no boundaries, and it can be expressed. It does not need any words or grand gestures. Sometimes, it's just quietly sitting next to you, looking at you.”

“And the slow blink that my cat does when she looks at me, that just makes me comfortable. Or also following you around the house. Or simply just being there when you need some company.”

The actor also spoke about how his cat has become a source of comfort whenever he feels anxious or finds himself overthinking.

He added, “Whenever I'm overthinking or I'm, you know, maybe anxious or whatever it is, she just understands everything. And she is there for me. I know that she is there for me.”

“So yeah, and before having a pet, I was not aware of all these feelings. But now, her presence has become a part of my routine. And so they eventually become a part of your routine, your home, eventually your heart.”

Recalling the night that changed their relationship, he said, “So Tara used to come to my house to have her food and then she used to go outside to play. She used to come for weeks and months.”

“There was one night it was raining, and she came all drenched, and she was in a fight with other street cats, and she was bleeding; she was bruised. Then I took her to the vet, and I took care of her. From that day, I realised this is not just a cat who comes for food in my house. She is my family. She is my baby.”

Abhishek further explained how Tara slowly became an important part of his everyday life.

“So yeah, that was the day I realised that I can't let her out. And also I started planning my day around her. Like worrying that she has eaten or not. She has to use the litter.”

“How is her mood? I was emotionally affected by her well-being. So that's when I understood that she is a family. There is a genuine sense of responsibility and attachment I feel towards her.”

The actor also revealed that Tara can easily sense when he is stressed or upset

“All the time. I feel she just catches my energy. I enter the house and she knows whether I'm happy, I'm sad, I'm confused, I'm angry. She will just walk with me wherever I go, from the washroom to the kitchen to the bedroom to the living room, wherever she'll sit beside me. If I'm sad or maybe anxious or maybe overthinking, she'll just sit beside me.”

He said that she would just wag her tail just purr a lot.

“So they have their own way of observing you. I think every day she makes her presence felt. She'll sleep beside me. She'll make sure that I'm okay, and it has helped me a lot.”

“Whenever I look at her, she would be blinking. She blinks slowly just to make her feel like I'm there. And then I feel good. Then my anxiety, my tension or whatever it is, emotionally low, it goes away. So yeah, it gives me a mental break.”

--IANS

dc/