Abhishek Sharrma calls ‘Vasudha’ a ‘transformative experience’, says it made him an adaptable performer

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Sharrma, who essays the role of Devansh in the television show ‘Vasudha’, is celebrating the first anniversary of the show. The actor recollected his journey on the show, and how it has helped in his growth as an artist.

The actor shared with IANS that working on the show has been a “transformative experience” for him, as he has learnt that the magic comes out when there is spontaneity. He shared that he has become more adaptable as a performer over the course of a year.

The actor told IANS, “There have been so many moments on the show that made me realize how deeply the audience connects with my character. For instance, when we shot the scene where my onscreen mother refused to speak to me, or even during the accident sequence, I received countless messages from viewers who were genuinely concerned as if I was experiencing it in real life. That’s when it truly hit me, whether it’s an emotional high or an intense low, the audience is living those moments with us”.

He shared that the love and connection of the audience are what make this journey so special, and if it wasn’t for them, the team wouldn’t have been able to successfully complete a year of ‘Vasudha’.

He also shared how the role has shaped him both personally and professionally in a year, as he said, "When I look back at this past year, I can clearly see how much I’ve grown, both in my craft and as an individual. Playing Dev has been a transformative experience, it has helped me discover sides of myself I didn’t know existed. Every day on set brings something new, and the spontaneity of being in front of the camera has made me more adaptable as a performer. Earlier, I used to rely heavily on preparation, but now I’ve learned to trust the moment, to feel the emotions, and let them flow naturally into my performance”.

“Dev’s journey opened me up to different dimensions of emotions, be it vulnerability, strength, love, or conflict. This one year has been nothing less than a masterclass for me. The love and appreciation from fans, combined with the learning I’ve gained from my co-actors and mentors, has given me the confidence to grow and evolve every single day. I feel fortunate to be part of a show like Vasudha that challenges me and nurtures me as an actor”, he added.

‘Vasudha’ is available on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/

