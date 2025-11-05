Abhishek Kumar bids adieu to 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga', pens an emotional note

Mumbai Nov 5 (IANS) Television actor Abhishek Kumar recently took to his social media account to bid adieu to his hit fun reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Sharing a carousel post featuring every couple and also the hosts of the show, Abhishek penned a beautiful note.

He wrote, “So it’s a wrap for Pati Patni aur Panga Bohat saare khoobsoorat pal sath le k jaa raha hu. Kya hi show tha, sab log इतने pyaare itne ache k kya hi batau. Last day pe alag level ki excitement bhi thi and emotional bhi tha k ye aaj last day hai shoot ka. Per koina aap sabne itna pyaar dia hamare show ko uske lie ap sabka dil se shukriya Bas aise hi apna pyaar bana k rakhein, Milte hain jald. ( I’m taking along so many beautiful memories with me. What a show it was—everyone was so lovely and so good, I can’t even put it into words. On the last day, there was a different level of excitement, but it was also emotional knowing it was the final day of the shoot. But it’s okay — you all have given so much love to our show, and for that, a heartfelt thank you Please keep showering your love like this always. See you soon!)

The actor was seen posing with host and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre; host Munawar Faruqui; and participant celebrity couples Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad, Sudesh Lahiri and wife, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, newlyweds Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, and others. Recently on the show, Abhishek Kumar and ex-girlfriend and actress Isha Malviya were seen getting emotional and broke down.

The former couple, who have had a complicated and turbulent past, opened up about their relationship. A visibly disturbed Abhishek expressed his emotions and said, "I wish I hadn't made that mistake. I wish this wouldn't have happened." He added, "When you see yourself growing and improving gradually, you feel that God has done the right thing by separating us."

His words reflected deep regret. Responding to him, Isha Malviya also got teary-eyed and said, “The matter has gone out of hand. There are a lot of things that have happened in the past. I am so sorry. I just, I know it's…” just before breaking down and being unable to continue to talk. For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Isha's relationship made headlines during their time on the reality show Bigg Boss 17.

The ex-couple's frequent ugly fights and huge showdowns on the show became a talking point of the season. The high point and twist in the show came when Isha's then-boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

It led to many heated confrontations and emotional moments that stirred many headlines. Isha had not revealed about dating Samarth officially.

It was on the show, and Abhishek and the viewers got to know about their relationship, further breaking Kumar emotionally.

--IANS

rd/