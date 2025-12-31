December 31, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Abhinav Shukla reflects on his '15,801 days of life on planet Earth', shares lessons that shaped him

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) As the world bid goodbye to 2025, actor Abhinav Shukla, who recently counted the exact number of days he has spent on planet Earth, shared the key life lessons he has learned over the years.

The actor shared all the life lessons in a post on his social media account on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Life lessons from living 15801 days on this planet:

1. People will form an opinion about you and forget it by the next opinion.

2. The universe doesn’t operate on morality. Apart from humans, there is no concept of being moral.

3. Men want to fix things; women want to fix how they feel.”

He added, “4. Karma is purely a random phenomenon.

5. Deprivation of anything is the real fun part.

6. Sacrificing today so that tomorrow will be fun means you are just meant to sacrifice.

7. The purpose of life is to dream and achieve. One man’s dream must be another man’s stupidity.”

The actor concluded, “Spending some 15801 days on earth has its own advantage. HNY.*

The actor, who has returned from his trip to Japan with his wife, Rubina Dilaik, had been sharing an umpteen number of pictures and videos from his fun trip.

In a video shared by Abhinav Shukla recently, he was seen surprised to see a roadside vending machine containing a can of hot black coffee.

Sharing their experience with their fans, Abhinav and Rubina shared a video on their social media account wherein they were seen drinking a can of hot black coffee that they found in a roadside vending machine.

Expressing their thrill, the couple described how exciting it was to find a hot beverage in a vending machine.

Rubina was heard saying, “Japan is way ahead of its time,” as she appreciated the country’s technology and services.

On the professional front, Rubina and Abhinav, who were last seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Naga*, went on to bag the trophy.

–IANS

rd/

