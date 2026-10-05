October 05, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

Abhinav Shukla questions Punjab Police over rising crime after makeup artist Mad Sandhu’s killing

Abhinav Shukla questions Punjab Police over rising crime after makeup artist Mad Sandhu’s killing

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Television Abhinav Shukla has questioned the Punjab Police over the law-and-order situation in the state following the killing of Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.

Taking to social media, Abhinav expressed concern over what he described as the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab. He also alleged that genuine cases requiring police intervention were being ignored. “Law & Order in Punjab is non-existent! Punjab Police is busy in bandobast for Mantriji’s/saabs/Janaabs. What a shame. Crime is spiralling up,” he wrote.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant further claimed that people seeking police assistance in genuine cases were being let down. He alleged that two FIRs concerning him had been pending for years without meaningful action. Abhinav also questioned the police over the treatment of common citizens and tagged the Punjab government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his post.

He wrote on X, “Law & Order in punjab is non-existent! Punjab police is busy in bandobast for Manrtiji’s /saabs /Janaabs. What a shame @OfficialDPRPP crime is spiralling up. Genuine cases where people need your policing you let them down! You been sitting on my two FIR’s for years doing nothing but giving empty words, i can wonder what you do for common people! @AamAadmiParty @BhagwantMann you all have let us down! All your promises were just empty!.”

His remarks came after Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on October 3. Sandhu, who was among the prominent LGBTQ personalities in the region, was reportedly attacked by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle.

Sandhu was found lying on the road in a blood-soaked condition after sustaining a gunshot wound. The incident has sparked concern over safety and law and order in the region.

Mad Sandhu, whose full name was Madhusudan, was a familiar face on podcasts where he spoke about makeup, the film industry and issues related to gender.

--IANS

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