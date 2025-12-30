Abhinav Bindra-led task force recommends creation of NCSECB under MYAS to accredit, certify sports admin training

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) As India sets its sights on becoming one of the top 10 sporting nations by 2036, the government has outlined a bold plan to transform the country’s sports ecosystem. In a significant move to professionalise sports administration, the Department of Sports has taken steps to strengthen the administrative framework that will be pivotal in realising this ambitious goal.

To achieve this vision, the Department of Sports established a Task Force on Capacity Building for Sports Administrators, chaired by Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

The Task Force recently submitted its detailed report, emphasising the need for professional, accountable, and forward-looking sports administrators to bring about a paradigm shift in India’s sporting infrastructure. The report’s recommendations are expected to accelerate India’s rise in global sports.

The Task Force has inter-alia, recommended establishing the National Council for Sports Education & Capacity Building (NCSECB) as an autonomous statutory body under Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to regulate, accredit, and certify sports administration training.

The Task Force in its report calls for introducing a five-level Capability Maturity Model (CMM) as a diagnostic and planning tool for strengthening the capacity of sports administrators. This is aimed to enable SAI, NSFs, and State Departments to assess institutional maturity across cadre structure, curriculum adoption, digital enablement, and athlete pathways. It shall further support evidence-based monitoring and targeted interventions.

The report also recommends integrating sports governance training modules into the induction and advanced training of IAS and State Civil Service officers, recognizing their role in implementation of sports policies. The report proposes tying training to practical application and career progression through structured placements, a national accreditation registry, and policy integration.

The report has called for rotational postings, apprenticeship models, innovation labs, and partnerships with federations, government, and the private sector to ensure administrators can apply skills and advance professionally.

The Department of Sports is currently assessing the Task Force's recommendations for further necessary action as part of its push to professionalize India's sporting ecosystem.

The Department of Sports has already initiated reforms to strengthen the sports administration ecosystem. It has revised the norms of assistance under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) in May 2025, where NSFs can now allocate up to 10 per cent of their total funding for administrative manpower, ensuring they have the professional staffing and technical support needed to operate more effectively.

Further, expenses required for smooth administrative operation, legal services, and the hiring of specialised young professionals or interns are permitted up to 2.5% of the annual budget under the Scheme. Further, NSFs have been mandated to have an appropriate administrative structure and ensure proper advertisement for staff appointments.

These reforms aim to establish a globally respected, athlete-focused governance framework, positioning India for long-term sporting success, including 2036 and beyond. The Government has also already laid the foundation for this vision through the enactment of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

