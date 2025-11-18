November 18, 2025 1:51 PM हिंदी

Abhijeet Sawant: Created brand-new version of ‘Mohabbatein Lutaunga’ for ‘I Popstar’

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) “Indian Idol 1” winner Abhijeet Sawant created a brand-new version of “Mohabbatein Lutaunga” for the audiences of “I Popstar”.

I Popstar brings together many singers, including Marathi talents like Radhika Bhide and Rohit Raut. The show presents musical jugalbandis, and Abhijeet joined the pre-finale episode.

Speaking about the pre-finale episode of I Popstar, Abhijeet says "I got the chance to appear on I Popstar as a guest singer, and it turned out to be a beautiful and unforgettable experience. This show is one of those rare platforms that truly promote original music in today’s era.”

Abhijeet added: “Seeing so many talented young musicians (not just singers) made me extremely happy. Their songwriting, presentation, and music were all exceptional. Having indie music stars and my fellow musician friends Parmeesh, Aditya, King, and Aastha mentoring them is a big thing in itself.”

He said that after Indian Idol, he always wanted to perform on stages that bring today’s original music to the audience.

“And I Popstar is doing that brilliantly. Through this opportunity, I also got to perform Mohabbatein Lutaunga once again — but this time with a twist. Since this is a GenZ-focused show, I created a brand-new version of Mohabbatein, and it went viral!”

Talking about Abhijeet, after making an impact with “Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013 which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and thriller crime series C.I.D.

