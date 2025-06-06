ABD remains ‘quietly confident’ on SA’s chances in WTC final vs Australia

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) South Africa great AB de Villiers is quietly confident of his country’s chances in the final of the 2025 World Test Championship against Australia, the defending champions and No.1 ranked side in the format. South Africa and Australia will cross swords in a crucial match on June 11 at the Lord's in London to decide who takes the ICC’s coveted mace.

South Africa are aiming for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, while Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the WTC final at the Oval in June 2023. “This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at the Lord's. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line.

“I'm excited for the challenge. It's a well-balanced side, and I'm quietly confident we can upset Australia—I say 'upset' because they're clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final,” said de Villiers to Star Sports.

The Proteas have enjoyed a golden run of form in ICC events over the past two years. They reached the ICC Men’s World Cup semifinal, the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, and now the ICC WTC final.

The former power-hitter admitted that the Aussies are a ‘well-oiled machine’ but believes the Proteas enter the clash in form and with something to prove. “Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won't be easy for South Africa. But I'm quietly confident because we're going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage.”

Former Australia batter Aaron Finch also analysed the matchup and pointed out that both teams have a highly experienced bowling attack, and the game will ultimately come down to who settles under the conditions quicker.

"Certainly, there's a challenge with teams lacking extensive Test cricket preparation. But overall, both squads—particularly their bowling attacks—are highly experienced. In many ways, coming in fresh could benefit both sides. Ultimately, it may come down to which team settles quicker in the Test match,” said Finch to Star Sports.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/