'AB4': Rasha Thadani steps into Tollywood with her next

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Raveena Tandon's actress daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her way into Tollywood with her next with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi. The project has been titled "#AB4" for now.

The announcement poster showed Rasha looking as beautiful as ever in a black sleeveless top and blue denim. The 'Azaad' actress was posing against a motorcycle as she looked straight into the camera with a penetrating gaze.

Presented by Ashwin Dutt, "#AB4" has been backed by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Spilling her excitement on her new cinematic journey, Rasha penned on her IG, "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! (Dizzy emoji) #AB4 #TeluguDebut Presented by #AshwinDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations (sic)."

Further details regarding the upcoming project have been kept under wraps for now.

After her debut with "Azaad", Rasha is gearing up for her second release, "Laikey Laikaa", where she will be sharing the screen with Abhay Verma.

Helmed by Saurabh Gupta, "Laikey Laikaa" is billed as a romantic entertainer.

The project, which promises a mix of fun, romance, and adventure, is likely to be out in the cinema halls by 2026. However, the exact release date has not been unveiled till now.

The announcement video of the drama had the female lead saying, “Get ready with me for something very special.” Pitching in, Abhay informed that they are ready; however, he wondered if the fans were ready.

“She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!”, the caption on the post read.

Speaking about his next, Abhay shared, "Laikey and Laikaa is a story about two people caught up in a different world."

--IANS

pm/