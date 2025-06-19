Aayush Sharma turns weather reports as torrential showers lash Mumbai

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who was recently in ‘Ruslaan’ turned a playful reporter on Thursday as the entertainment capital of India was blessed with incessant rains.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video. In the video, he can be seen sharing weather updates with his family from his humble abode in the Khar west area of Mumbai.

Sharing views of the turmoil created by thunderstorms, he took the mic to his wife, Arpita, asking her to share her views about the weather conditions. Then, Aayush included his daughter Ayat in the video, who playfully asked everyone to evacuate and "leave this whole house".

Through this video, Aayush Sharma added cheer and playfulness in giving the weather report, making it more fun and enjoyable.

Earlier, Aayush dropped a BTS video from the sets of his upcoming film ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’ where he can be seen singing songs like ‘Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Bewafa’ from ‘Guide’, and ‘Pyar Hame Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ from ‘Satte Pe Satta’.

In another clip from the post, he was prepping his lines before the take. The post also incorporated a few BTS pictures from the shoot. Sharing the project update, director Sohail Khan revealed the film's title, ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’. Divulging further details of the drama, Sohail penned, “My Journey of my next film titled “MY PUNJABI NIKAAH”, starring SANJAY DUTT, ANNU KAPOOR, AAYUSH SHARMA and introducing a beautiful mysterious girl has commenced with meeting The Hon’ble Governor Of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria Ji who was very kind and gracious while giving his blessings for the film (sic)”.

The film is touted to be an out-and-out comedy film, and Aayush will be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt for the first time. Directed by Sohail Khan, ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’ will see Aayush Sharma in a fresh role, adding variety to his growing filmography.

