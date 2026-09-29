AAP supporters assault Delhi cop during Kejriwal’s Tilak Nagar visit

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) A Delhi Police head constable was assaulted by a group of AAP supporters while he was videographing in plain clothes during former Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Tilak Nagar, sources said on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police sources, the head constable was recording the proceedings when a group of AAP supporters surrounded him and allegedly assaulted him.

He was subsequently medically examined, and Delhi Police may register an FIR in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Monday visited Tilak Nagar, a day after Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma slapped a youth during an inspection of a newly constructed road in the area. The incident took place in the presence of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

Kejriwal, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, Jarnail Singh and other party leaders, inspected the road and questioned the BJP-led Delhi government over its construction.

During the visit, he demonstrated that portions of the newly laid road surface could be pulled apart by hand and alleged irregularities in its construction.

“This road was constructed only a few days ago, yet it is completely coming apart just by hand. We have never seen a road like this being constructed in Delhi. We used to hear about such roads being built in remote villages and areas of the country. Delhi is the national capital. We also led Delhi for 10 years, but a road like this was never constructed during our tenure,” he had said.

Kejriwal said roads constructed under the previous AAP government carried a five-year guarantee and called for an investigation into the alleged irregularities.

“The roads built under the AAP government came with a five-year guarantee. Clearly, there has been a great deal of corruption in this, and there should be an investigation into where this money has gone,” he said.

Referring to Sunday's incident, Kejriwal said, “When BJP Minister Parvesh Verma came to Tilak Nagar on Sunday to inspect the newly constructed road, people showed him the road in his presence, and he pulled aside a young man, Sahib Singh, and slapped him. I want to tell him that this is not his father’s country.”

Kejriwal demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss and arrest Verma and sought an apology from the Delhi Minister. He also called for those allegedly responsible for corruption to be jailed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Verma for allegedly slapping a man during the road inspection. Additionally, an FIR was registered against Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty.

--IANS

jk/sd/