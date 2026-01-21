A$AP Rocky talks about being the cool dad

January 21, 2026 7:30 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Rapper A$AP Rocky has a lot of good things to talk about fatherhood. The rapper thinks being a dad has made him "cooler".

The 37-year-old rapper, who has sons RZA, three, Riot, two, and daughter Rocki, four months, with partner Rihanna, insisted neither he nor the Diamonds hitmaker are particularly strict parents and he doesn't feel being a dad has damaged his credibility, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked who is the "loose" and "strict" parent, he said on The New York Times Popcast, “None of us have to be. We are cool-ass parents. I always said to myself, like, ‘Yo, if I ever become a dad, like, I'mma be the coolest dad.’ And I think that's, being a dad made me cooler.My swag is up, bro”.

The rapper is vegetarian but is happy for his kids to be "carnivores". He said, “They eat whatever they want. I got to let them be themselves”.

Since the arrival of his daughter, Rocky gushed the tot has "took over the whole household". He said, “Baby Rocki man, she's something, you know she's four months. She's four months on the 13th. And she looks exactly identical to me. My twin, bro”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, he recalled thinking life with two sons was "lit" and joked they were their very own “He-Man Women Haters Club”.

He added, “Like, here we go. I'm with the little rascals, man. And then baby Rocki came in, and just kind of took over the whole household. She is very talkative at four months [and] likes to giggle and smile”.

The rapper is fascinated by the differences in his two sons. He said, “You know, my first son, RZA, he's just really like, he's (the) opposite of his brother, the three year old and the two year old. They're about 14 months apart. So, they're really close, but he's really antisocial. And my second son is just a socialite at this point, you know? He wants to steal the room when he comes, and he walks in it, and he's addicted to cotton candy, and... he likes... typical little kid stuff. My first son never ate candy a day in his life and hates it”.

As the boys get older, Rocky is looking forward to being a dad who shows his sons “how to throw footballs and slapbox each other without hurting each other”.

A$AP Rocky talks about being the cool dad

