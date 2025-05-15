May 15, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday hit out at the narrow-minded politics of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for delays and hurdles faced in providing piped cooking gas facilities to residents of the national capital's rural pockets.

“I have no hesitation in saying that the previous government did not have the willpower. They did not want new facilities to be extended to villages. Perhaps, this was due to their politics,” said L-G Saxena, addressing residents of Delhi’s 111 villages which received piped gas supply on Thursday.

He said facilities do not reach residents if a government fails to perform its duty.

“Development takes place only when the government shows that kind of intention and desire,” said Saxena, praising the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government for bringing about a ‘Spring of Development’ in the the national capital due to the launch of all-round development work and new launches with the help of her Cabinet ministers.

He said earlier that Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) used to get no-objection certificates to lay gas pipeline in villages after more than a year-and-a-half.

“I had to warn all Delhi departments that a delay of over one month will invite punishment,” he said, pointing to the hurdles created in extending piped cooking gas to city villages.

The L-G also expressed satisfaction at seeing the joy on the faces of women who were given symbolic piped gas connection certificates during an event held at Dwarka on Thursday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also hit out at the previous AAP government, alleging that some MLAs of that party used to create hurdles in the expansion of the piped gas supply in villages despite efforts of BJP MPs.

"The MPs from our party were trying hard to bring piped gas to homes in village but the legislators of the AAP created problems and questioned the need for doing so,” she said.

CM Gupta also thanked the L-G for pursuing the piped gas project diligently and bring it to a stage where 130 villages were connected to piped gas in the first phase and 111 more villages got the facility on Thursday.

--IANS

rch/pgh

LATEST NEWS

BCCI explores role in Olympic sports, meets sports ministry officials.

BCCI explores role in Olympic sports, meets sports ministry officials

BBMP to be replaced with Greater Bengaluru Authority, says Siddaramaiah as bill comes into effect

BBMP to be replaced with Greater Bengaluru Authority, says Siddaramaiah as bill comes into effect

Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up

Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up

Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell to miss KKR’s remaining matches due to medical reasons as Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Moeen and Powell to miss KKR’s remaining matches due to medical reasons

Our relations, our dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral: EAM Jaishankar

Our relations, our dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral: EAM Jaishankar

Rahul Gandhi defies ban, holds ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ at Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

Rahul Gandhi defies ban, holds ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ at Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

Ram Pothineni’s new movie 'Andhra King Taluka' evokes a wave of nostalgic

Ram Pothineni’s new movie 'Andhra King Taluka' evokes a wave of nostalgic

Vasseur sees Spain flexi-Wing rule as gamechanger for Ferrari

Formula 1: Vasseur sees Spain flexi-Wing rule as gamechanger for Ferrari

Swati Shah reveals her Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri co-stars are her 'extended family'

Swati Shah reveals her Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri co-stars are her 'extended family'