'AAP deeply ingrained in corruption': BJP on Punjab govt employees' protest over unpaid DA

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of being "deeply ingrained in corruption" due to which pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears have not been paid to government employees in the state, prompting them to stage agitations.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said: "Today more than three lakh government employees are staging protests in different parts of Punjab because their DA has not yet been cleared by the corrupt AAP government in the state."

He said that more than 30 to 35 per cent of the protesters are women, who, across sectors, are saying that the "government has lied to them".

"AAP government had promised 18 per cent of DA to the employees but has not yet cleared the same," he alleged.

Referring to the AAP's tenure in the national capital, he remarked: "Just like AAP had robbed Delhi, it is doing the same in Punjab."

Mentioning the purported statistics of vacant posts in schools and colleges, Higher Education, and government teaching training institutes, he said: "Apart from this, the existing government employees are not receiving their DA. This reflects that the corrupt AAP government in Punjab is messing up with the prestige of the state."

He added: "On one hand, they (AAP) are unable to pay the government employees, while corruption is at its peak, on the other."

Displaying a video of AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, the BJP leader said: "Here, the AAP's own MP is saying that corruption is taking place in the Mohali Urban Development Authority. So, the money that had to be paid to the employees is being used for the business of 'loot' among AAP leaders in the state."

"Just like 'sheesh mahal' was made in Delhi, Kejriwal and his gang were indulging in corruption, and people were not getting benefits, the same model is being implemented by AAP in Punjab...they are deeply ingrained in corruption due to which employees are not getting DA, and posts are remaining vacant," he remarked

Pradeep Bhandari further claimed that Kejriwal has put a debt of Rs 1,23,000 on each person in Punjab because of this "corruption".

"Now, people themselves are exposing the government," he remarked.

Referring to Kejriwal as "super CM of Punjab", he asked: "Will anyone's accountability be fixed in the Punjab government for not granting DA to the employees? When are you going to release the amount?"

"Kejriwal should answer this and stop his PR stunts," he further said.

Showing a report on his mobile, Bhandari alleged: "The per capita income in the state is decreasing as the entire money is being used by the AAP leaders for corruption and to lead a lavish lifestyle."

"If the DA is not cleared within 24 hours, then it will be clear that the AAP has attempted to play with Punjab's identity and respect," he stated.

--IANS

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