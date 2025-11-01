Aanand L Rai on Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’: After our last film, there were emotions we never fully let go off

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are back together with ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. The filmmaker has now revealed as to why the film can only happen with the actor.

Talking about how “Atrangi Re” in relation to “Tere Ishk Mein”, Aanand L Rai said: “After our last film, there were emotions we never fully let go of.”

The filmmaker revealed how “Tere Ishk Mein” was conceptualised from an “unfinished thought”.

He added: “Dhanush and I kept revisiting that space, what happens to love when innocence fades, when time changes people. Tere Ishk Mein grew from that unfinished thought.”

The film reunites Rai and Dhanush with composer A.R. Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and visionary producer Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Rai’s Colour Yellow.

For Aanand L Rai, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ isn’t just another love story. It’s a reflection of where he and his characters stand today; older, scarred, and still searching.

At its core, ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ which also stars Kriti Sanon, explores the kind of love that refuses to stay neat or defined. It’s about people who love deeply and lose completely, and how that loss shapes who they become. The teaser hints at a film drenched in emotion, the kind that lingers long after the credits roll.

On October 1, the makers of Tere Ishk Mein unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, which promises an emotional ride as it is packed with passion, pain, and the relentless pursuit of love that seems destined to remain unfulfilled.

The makers of "Tere Ishk Mein" on October 18 unveiled the title track of the upcoming film for which Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman along with Arijit Singh and Irshad Kamil have joined hands.

The track blends Rahman’s soul-stirring composition, Singh’s unmistakable voice, and Kamil’s signature poetry, a combination once again destined to dominate playlists.

The video gives an emotional glimpse into the film, hinting at an intense and passionate love story of loss, longing, and unspoken pain between the two characters.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28.

--IANS

dc/