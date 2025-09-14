September 14, 2025 11:22 PM हिंदी

Aamir Khan is yet to watch Rajinikanth's ‘Coolie’, reveals his team

Aamir Khan is yet to watch Rajinikanth's ‘Coolie’, reveals his team

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) A lot of speculations were doing rounds that Aamir Khan had criticised Rajinikanth’s latest release "Coolie", which Mr Perfectionist is also a part of.

On Saturday, Aamir’s team rubbished any such reports, saying that the actor has the highest regard for Thalaiva.

In a statement, Aamir's spokesperson said: “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film 'Coolie'. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of 'Coolie'. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself."

A newspaper clipping surfaced on social media in which Aamir allegedly said that he regrets signing "Coolie" and doesn't know what his character was ‘meant to do’ in the film.

Now, Aamir Khan Productions has cleared the air further in an Instagram post that read: "On behalf of Mr Aamir Khan, team AKP would like to categorically state that Mr. Khan has given no interview regarding the film Coolie. There seems to be a fake interview doing the rounds of social media, where Mr. Khan is supposed to have criticised the film Coolie. This is fake interview."

The post added that Aamir has great respect and regard for all the work that he does, and does not speak lightly about his work.

They further revealed that Mr Perfectionist has not even watched "Coolie" till now.

"Mr. Lokesh was very keen to be present when Mr. Khan would watch the film, and as a result, for one reason or the other, it's not happened as yet," they added.

"Coolie's remarkable success speaks volumes about the vision and hard work of everyone involved. Please be aware that this interview and any such news is false," the post concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria clinch gold medals as India finish with best overseas performance in World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, UK, on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing C'ships: Minakshi, Jaismine clinch gold medals as India finish with best overseas performance (2nd Ld)

Phoebe Litchfield’s 88 leads Australia to eight-wicket win over India in the ODI series opener at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

1st ODI: Litchfield’s 88 leads Australia to eight-wicket win over India in series opener

Chandrasekar S appointed Private Secretary to V-P Radhakrishnan

Chandrasekar S. appointed Private Secretary to V-P Radhakrishnan

AI glasses empower ‘Divyangjans’ in Gandhinagar

AI glasses empower 'Divyangjans' in Gandhinagar

Over 1.5 lakh residents give feedback for CM Yogi Adityanath's mission of 'Developed UP by 2047'

Over 1.5 lakh residents give feedback for CM Yogi Adityanath's mission of 'Developed UP by 2047'

Kuldeep Yadav stars as India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late cameo in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. IANS Photos

Asia Cup: Kuldeep stars as India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 despite Shaheen’s cameo

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express and Vande Bharat train for Saharsa

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express and Vande Bharat train for Saharsa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team for winning silver in Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team on winning silver in Asia Cup

Sourav Ganguly files nomination for Cricket Association of Bengal President’s post, could be elected unopposed.

Sourav Ganguly files nomination for CAB President’s post, could be elected unopposed

Aamir Khan is yet to watch Rajinikanth's ‘Coolie’, reveals his team

Aamir Khan is yet to watch Rajinikanth's ‘Coolie’, reveals his team