Aalim Hakim tells how Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mard' haircut became a lasting legacy

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim opened up about the legacy of his late father Hakim Kairanvi, revealing how his final haircut for megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1985 film “Mard” went on to become a legacy.

Aalim took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his father, the late Hakim Kairanvi, on his 42nd death anniversary and recalled how he styled several names such as Bruce Lee, Mohammad Ali, Amitabh Bachchan,Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and many more.

Aalim shared a vintage picture collage of his father doing the hair of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra and many more. He also shared some old magazine and newspaper cuttings mentioning his father.

Aalim revealed that he was just nine years old when his father passed away at the age of 39, a loss that changed his life overnight.

He wrote: “28th March 1984… the day my world changed forever. My father, Hakim Kairanvi, left us at just 39.. and I was only 9 years old. But not a single day has passed without his presence guiding me For me, my Dad will always be my Hero… my inspiration… my foundation.”

He described Hakim Kairanvi as not just a hairstylist but a visionary who redefined hairdressing in the 1960s, 70s and early 80s, working with global and Indian icons alike.

“He wasn’t just a hairstylist — he was a visionary. A man who changed the face of hairdressing in the 60s, 70s & early 80s. From working with legends like Bruce Lee and Mohammad Ali, to creating the iconic look of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan,Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and many more… his hands created history.

Among his many contributions, Aalim highlighted his father’s last haircut for Big B in “Mard,” which unknowingly became a historic moment in his career.

“His last haircut — for Mr. Bachchan in Mard — unknowingly became a legacy.”

Mard was directed by Manmohan Desai. It also stars Amrita Singh and Dara Singh. The movie was based on the American comic character Phantom, or the Indian interpretation Betaal. Mard was the second-highest-grossing film of 1985.

“But beyond his greatness, he was known for his golden heart. He didn’t believe in saving money… he believed in earning love. For him, family and friends were everything.”

Aalim also reflected on the struggles he faced while choosing the same profession, recalling how he was mocked in college for wanting to become a barber. However, starting from a single chair in a small balcony, he persevered to build his brand step by step.

“When he left us, life changed overnight. When I went to college, I was lost… but deep inside, I knew I had to carry his name forward. People laughed at me in college that I want to become a “Barber”… but I never stopped.”

“From one chair in a small balcony… with just a fan, a basin, and a dream — I began. And step by step, Hakim’s Aalim was born. Today we stand across cities… but for me, it will always go back to that balcony… and to him. He believed in just one religion — Humanity. And that is what we live by.”

He credits his journey to his father’s values, especially his belief in humanity above all. He added that while years have passed since his father’s demise, he continues to live on through every haircut, every dream and every principle they carry forward.

“Today is his 42nd death anniversary… But I refuse to let him die and refuse to let his name fade. He lives in every haircut… every dream… every value we carry forward. Because as he always said — believe in Humanity. We are all one, under the same sky. Our kids Sky & Star are following the same path of Humanity Long Live Dad - Aapka Beta, Aalim Hakim.”

--IANS

dc/