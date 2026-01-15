AAI's attractive stall becomes major crowd puller at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot

Rajkot, Jan 15 (IANS) The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was held on a grand scale at the Marwadi University on Morbi Road in Rajkot.

A large number of industrialists from the Saurashtra–Kutch region participated in the event.

During the summit, visitors gained insight into the functioning of the aviation sector at the attractive stall set up by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The presence of investors from India and different foreign countries, along with delegates from 24 nations, gave the summit an international profile.

During the summit, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth several crores of rupees were signed. This raised expectations of fresh momentum for regional industry, trade, and investment.

The AAI set up a large and visually appealing stall at the summit. It attracted thousands of visitors from India and foreign countries.

Through models and exhibitions, the stall showcased detailed information about AAI's functioning, its various departments, and airport-related services.

Visitors were informed that air travel is not limited to aircraft, pilots, and flight attendants alone, but is supported by a vast and complex system working behind the scenes.

Speaking to IANS, AAI Public Relations Officer (PRO), Indra Mohan, said that the authority set up a large pavilion-style stall at the conference to help the general public understand what the AAI is and how it operates.

He added that the construction, management, and operation of airports fall under AAI's responsibility, with its primary focus being to provide passengers with safe, smooth, and convenient air travel.

PRO Indra Mohan also said that while India had a total of 74 airports in 2014, this number has now increased to around 165 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision, the target is to increase the number of airports in the country to between 350 and 400 in the coming years, he added.

India's domestic aviation sector has today become the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, creating new employment opportunities and boosting tourism, the PRO said.

He also noted that the expansion of airport facilities will strengthen local trade and industry.

"Connectivity to smaller cities will improve, making air travel more accessible to the common citizen."

"The Union government's clear objective is to ensure that even the most ordinary citizen can afford air travel, which will directly benefit the economy."

PRO Indra Mohan added that the enthusiasm of the people at the Conference was remarkable.

Over the past five days, people from all sections of society participated enthusiastically.

In particular, there was tremendous excitement and energy among the youth, clearly indicating that the Saurashtra–Kutch region is ready to reach new heights in industry, trade, and investment in the coming years.

