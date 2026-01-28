AAIB takes over probe in Baramati plane crash

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the probe into the Baramati plane crash, and a team has departed from Delhi for Pune to investigate the deadly accident, in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives.

The team will head to Baramati after landing in Pune to initiate the investigation into the tragic crash.

Five people, including Deputy CM Pawar, died in the Baramati plane crash on Wednesday morning, according to the flight details.

Apart from Deputy CM Pawar, the people onboard the plane, Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR, included a personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and two crew members -- a Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and a Second-in-Command (SIC).

The deceased have been identified as Vidip Jadhav (male), Pinky Mali (female). Additionally, the crew members were PIC Sumit Kapur and SIC Shambhavi Pathak, according to the passenger list.

Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site.

Additionally, according to sources, Ajit Pawar's body was identified by the watch he was wearing at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said that the Baramati plane crash, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life, is being carefully investigated to determine the cause of the accident.

"The wreckage's location and condition at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and photographed to determine the speed and angle of the aircraft's impact," police officials said.

They further mentioned that a black box will be examined to determine the technical condition of the aircraft during the flight and whether it was airworthy.

"The cockpit voice recording will provide information about the pilots' conversations and decisions in the final moments," officials said, adding that all records related to the maintenance performed on the aircraft will also be reviewed.

A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site.

More details were awaited about the plane crash.

--IANS

sd/