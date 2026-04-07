Aahana Kumra talks about her spiritual trip to Kamakhya Temple after travel hurdles

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra faced a string of travel hurdles including delays, lost luggae and mmutliple detours, as she finally reached her destination Kamakhya Temple in Assam, where she sought divine blessings.

Aahana took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from the holy Kamakhya Temple, which center of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess.

Aahana took to to the caption section, where she first mentioned about the hurdles. She wrote: “Lost luggage, Delayed and swapped flights, endless detours…”

The actress then added: “But some journeys are guided, not planned! Finally at Kamakhya Temple, wrapped in the divine grace of Kamakhya Devi. Gratitude, faith, and a heart full of prayers. #kamakhyatemple #kamakhya #kamakhyadevi”

Talking about Aahana, the actress’s last screen outing was in the reality show “Rise and Fall”.

She made her debut with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Yudh and was then seen in the show Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, a biweekly television crime thriller show, as the female lead Agent Trisha Dewan opposite Sharad Kelkar.

Aahana, who is dating actor Danish Pandor of “Dhurandhar” fame, stepped into Hindi cinema with Sona Spa in 2013, and her Tulu debut in 2015 in Kudla Cafe.

She hosted the Pro Kabbadi 2016 series. In 2017, the actress had a leading role in the black comedy film Lipstick Under My Burkha as Leela. She also featured in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Aahana was last seen in the 2022 slice-of-life drama film Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathi. It stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is centered around the true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest. The film is based on the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikanth Murthy, which is based on the real-life events of Kolavennu Venkatesh and his mother, K. Sujata from Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about Rise and Fall, the reality show is based on the British show of the same name. The show was hosted by Ashneer Grover.

--IANS

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