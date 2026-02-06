‘A wonderful experience’: Ambala student shares 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' takeaways after meeting PM Modi

Ambala (Haryana), Feb 6 (IANS) Kavyansh, a Class 12 student from the village of Pathrehdi in Shahzadpur, Ambala district, recently had a unique opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme. He represented Haryana as the state’s sole participant.

Speaking about the experience, Kavyansh told IANS that the interaction with the Prime Minister was incredibly enriching.

“Meeting Prime Minister Modi was a wonderful experience. He guided all of us students on how to plan our study schedule effectively and manage our time using a proper timetable,” Kavyansh said.

Known for his consistent academic performance, Kavyansh has excelled in every class and brought pride to his school and the state of Haryana. He added that preparing for the programme itself was a learning experience, as it taught him discipline, confidence, and how to articulate ideas clearly in front of national leaders.

Kavyansh’s grandfather, Pawan Kumar, expressed his pride, saying, “We are extremely proud that our grandson has reached this milestone and is receiving such quality guidance. His future looks very bright, and we are confident he will continue to excel.”

The school principal, Surinder Singh, also praised Kavyansh, highlighting that he is a Class 12 non-medical student. “Kavyansh’s selection for the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and his interaction with the Prime Minister is a matter of immense pride for our school and the entire district. We hope more students will continue to achieve such milestones,” he said.

During the programme, Kavyansh had the chance to ask several questions to Prime Minister Modi, who responded patiently and practically, treating the students like his own, guiding them as a mentor and a teacher.

The experience left a lasting impression on Kavyansh and his family, reinforcing the importance of discipline, planning, and dedication in studies, and inspiring other students across the state to strive for excellence.

