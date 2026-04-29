‘A role model for generations, great loss’: Kapil Dev mourns the passing of legendary golfer Vijay Kumar

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev paid tribute to legendary golfer Vijay Kumar, who passed away at the age of 57, describing him as a role model whose contribution to the sport will be remembered for generations.

Vijay Kumar, one of India’s most accomplished professional golfers, died on Tuesday in his hometown, Lucknow, following a heart attack. A winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, he was widely regarded as a pioneer of Indian professional golf and a key figure in its growth during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Remembering his legacy, Kapil Dev, who is also the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India, highlighted both his achievements and his influence beyond the course.

“Vijay Kumar ji was one of the true stalwarts of Indian golf. His achievements, humility, and commitment to the sport made him a role model for generations of golfers. His passing is a great loss to Indian golf, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he said.

Born on September 29, 1968, in Lucknow, Vijay turned professional in 1988 and went on to dominate domestic golf for over a decade. His landmark victory at the 2002 Indian Open remains one of the defining moments of his career, placing him among a select group of Indian winners of the prestigious title. He also represented India at the 1999 Alfred Dunhill Cup in St Andrews, Scotland.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl also paid tribute, recalling Vijay’s achievements and his lasting impact on the sport, as he said, “Vijay Kumar was among the finest professionals Indian golf has seen. His victory at the 2002 Indian Open and his four Order of Merit titles will always be remembered as part of our sport’s proud history. He contributed immensely to the growth of professional golf in India and will continue to inspire players for years to come.”

Known not only for his skill and consistency but also for his sportsmanship and cheerful personality, Vijay Kumar leaves behind a rich legacy that inspired generations of golfers across the country. He is survived by his wife and family, with the Indian golfing fraternity mourning the loss of one of its most respected figures.

--IANS

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