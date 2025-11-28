A proud moment for India, this will strengthen new India’s global identity, says Paralympic athlete Bhavnaben Chaudhary

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Para-Olympic athlete Bhavnaben Chaudhary has expressed her joy after Ahmedabad was awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Calling it a historic and emotional moment for Indian sports, she said, “It is a proud moment for India. After 20 years, we have once again received the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games. This event will strengthen New India’s global identity. For young athletes across the country, it is a matter of honour that the 2030 Commonwealth Games will take place in India.”

Bhavana emphasised the long-standing commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s towards Indian sports and athletes. “The Prime Minister has always supported sports and boosted the morale of young athletes. In 2010, India performed strongly at the Commonwealth Games and in 2030 we will be even better," Bhavanaben Chaudhary told IANS.

The Amdavad 2030 organisers will work with Commonwealth Sport and international federations to finalise a programme of 15–17 sports aligned with the recent Sport Programme Review, with additional disciplines such as cricket T20, shooting, hockey, wrestling, judo, rugby sevens, and 3x3 basketball under consideration, besides the option for two new sports proposed by the host.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Ahmedabad has emerged as a world-class sports destination with state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced training ecosystems, and international-standard facilities. Sports experts believe the Games will enhance India’s global sporting stature while boosting tourism, employment, and economic growth.

At the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Gandhinagar, athletes are already intensifying their preparations, driven by a shared sense of pride and opportunity.

Kabaddi player Somveer Mehra expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister, calling the announcement a defining moment: “It is a matter of great happiness that after 20 years India is once again going to host the Commonwealth Games. Athletes from other countries will come here, and we will get so much to learn from them.”

Mehra, who has previously won gold for India, is confident about 2030: “We are preparing hard for the 2030 Games. We have won gold for India in the past, and we will once again give our best to make the country proud," Somveer Mehra, Kabaddi player.

Young kabaddi athlete Sakshi, training at the SAI centre in Gandhinagar, said the announcement has energised young players across Gujarat. “It is a matter of joy that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad now has the largest SAI centre, offering world-class facilities to young athletes. India has progressed tremendously in sports. Playing the Games on our home soil will be a privilege for us.”

She also credited PM Modi’s perspective on sports. “The Prime Minister has always viewed sports from a different and encouraging lens. His role in bringing the Commonwealth Games to India has been crucial.”

--IANS

hs/