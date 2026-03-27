"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Following the retirement announcement of Spanish badminton legend Carolina Marin, her long-time rival and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu shared a touching tribute, reflecting on a journey that transformed from fierce on-court "spats" to a lasting bond of mutual respect.

The Rio Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion Marin announced her retirement from professional badminton on Thursday, saying she is still suffering the aftereffects of the serious injury she sustained at Paris 2024.

Marin’s later career would be dogged by serious knee injuries, necessitating her withdrawal from the defence of her Olympic gold and her home World Championships in 2021.

Yet, she made a comeback from those injuries that would see her in a fourth World Championships final and an almost-certain Olympic final in 2024. Leading He Bing Jiao comfortably in their semifinal at Paris 2024, Marin would collapse in pain, which proved her final goodbye on the biggest stage of all.

The 2016 Olympic final would bring this out in the starkest terms. The final was a pugilistic battle against an opponent who too was unhesitant to leverage her physicality Sindhu. The 83-minute-long contest riveted entire countries, bringing the physical dimensions of badminton to a worldwide audience. In in later years, this match would often be recalled with wonder for its sheer intensity.

"Some rivals become part of your journey forever. Carolina was one of them. We first played each other when we were 15 or 16-year-old girls in the Maldives, and from then on we went on to share so many battles.

"To be honest, you were also a complete pain on court. The constant shouting, the intensity, the little tricks, they would get to anyone. But your skill, speed and fighting spirit were second to none,' Sindhu shared in an Instagran post.

Sindhu also recalled a verbal duel between the two shutters during the 2023 Denamrk Open semifinal, as a result the chair umpire showed both a yellow card.

"People remember the big matches and even the ugly spat we had in that third set over picking the shuttle. I’ll admit I was completely infuriated that day.

"But a few months later we sat across from each other over coffee in Madrid, talking and laughing, and in that moment there was nothing but respect. That’s the Carolina I’ll always remember," she wrote.

"I'll also always be grateful for the incredible camaraderie our generation built. Our batch of girls made women’s singles such a special place to compete in, and I honestly don’t know if badminton has seen something like it before or will again.

"Thank you for every battle, every lesson and most of all the friendship. I wish you the happiest retirement, Carolina. Badminton will miss you. And so will I," Sindhu concluded.

--IANS

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