January 09, 2026 4:03 PM हिंदी

A. P. Dhillon ventures into rock with ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’

A. P. Dhillon ventures into rock with ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Punjabi singer-songwriter A. P. Dhillon, who is known for ‘Excuses’, ‘Summer High’, ‘Brown Munde’ and others, has released a new track ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ in collaboration with Shinda Kahlon. This guitar-laden rock track marks a bold new sonic direction for A. P. Dhillon fresh off the heels of his entirely sold-out One of One Tour, which saw him perform to massive crowds, including 20,000 fans in Delhi alone.

‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ showcases AP Dhillon’s unparalleled versatility and his continuous exploration of new genres. This new single officially kicks off what promises to be a huge year of releases for the multi-talented producer, further expanding his already diverse musical repertoire.

Reflecting on the release, AP Dhillon said, “‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ was my chance to tap into the raw energy of rock. I teased it during an Instagram Live a few months ago and have been getting messages from fans to release it ever since. We just wanted to create something powerful and a bit different from what I’ve done before, and I’m really excited it’s finally out there”.

AP Dhillon stands as one of the most influential singer-rappers and producers of his generation, known for effortlessly blending multiple genres including hip-hop, pop, and now rock. His cultural impact and growing international footprint were highlighted when he became the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada.

With over two billion streams worldwide, Dhillon continues to cement his position as one of the leading Desi artists globally.

This release sets the stage for an exciting new chapter and a landmark year of music from the global icon. ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ by AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon is now available on all streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

WPL Speed Queen - an initiative aiming to increase India women's fast bowling pool

WPL Speed Queen - an initiative aiming to increase India women's fast bowling pool

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold public rally in Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold public rally in Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

World's oceans set new heat record in 2025: Study

World's oceans set new heat record in 2025: Study

63 Maoists surrender in Dantewada under Chhattisgarh's 'Puna Margam' campaign

63 Maoists surrender in Dantewada under Chhattisgarh's 'Puna Margam' campaign

Censor Board clears Priya Bhavani Shankar's 'Hotspot 2 Much' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Censor Board clears Priya Bhavani Shankar's 'Hotspot 2 Much' for release with U/A certificate

Pakistan: Rights group calls for end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Pakistan: Rights group calls for end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Sanjay Khan on his first impression of 'teenager' Hrithik Roshan: Little did I know he'd marry my daughter Sussanne”

Sanjay Khan on his first impression of 'teenager' Hrithik Roshan: Little did I know he'd marry my daughter Sussanne”

India’s office leasing hits record up 20 pc in 2025, residential sales steady

India’s office leasing hits record 20 pc growth in 2025, residential sales steady

‘Tu Yaa Main’ teaser gives peek into the world of content creators driven by curiosity, clout

‘Tu Yaa Main’ teaser gives peek into the world of content creators driven by curiosity, clout

Budget 2026-27 must focus on jobs, jobs, and jobs: Mohandas Pai

Budget 2026-27 must focus on jobs, jobs and jobs: Mohandas Pai