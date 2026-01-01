A floral journey from ancient to modern India at Sabarmati Riverfront

Ahmedabad, Jan 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Thursday, inaugurated the Ahmedabad International Flower Show–2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, government officials said.

Several state Ministers and other dignitaries were present during the inauguration of the show.

Organised on the theme "Bharat Ek Gatha", the flower show presents a vibrant blend of India's ancient cultural heritage and its modern development journey.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured various zones of the exhibition and admired the visually striking sculptures crafted entirely from flowers.

He also lauded the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for successfully organising the grand event.

A special attraction of the show is a sculpture based on the theme of women empowerment, which was unveiled by Chief Minister Patel.

He also viewed the world's largest floral portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, created in honour of his contribution to national unity and prepared for a Guinness World Records attempt.

In addition, a unique floral creation inspired by Diwali, which has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, drew special attention.

The Chief Minister shared photographs from the flower show on social media platform X, describing the event as a unique celebration of nature at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront.

He said the exhibition, set amid the fragrance of countless flowers, beautifully portrays India's glorious heritage along with its modern growth, offering a truly captivating experience.

Chief Minister Patel noted that the show highlights themes such as national unity, mythological stories, various Indian dance forms, and a specially designed zone for children, making it a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

He added that the story of India's development, depicted through millions of colourful flowers, would be especially inspiring for the younger generation.

He also said that the different zones of the flower show take visitors on a journey from ancient India to modern times.

The world's largest floral portrait of the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and a massive 30-metre floral globe, Chief Minister Patel said, would give the event global recognition.

