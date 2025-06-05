June 05, 2025 12:30 PM हिंदी

A compassionate govt, devoted to Garib Kalyan: PM Modi reiterates NDA's commitment

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the NDA government’s unwavering commitment to Garib Kalyan, as the nation marks 11 years of transformative and inclusive governance.

PM Modi on Thursday said a compassionate government was focused and devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised.

He said that his government, focused on empowerment, infrastructure, and inclusion, has played a pivotal role in uplifting over 25 crore people from poverty.

Taking to social media, PM Modi highlighted the impact of transformative schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, which have expanded access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking, and healthcare.

He also underscored the importance of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), digital inclusion, and rural infrastructure in ensuring transparent and efficient delivery of benefits.

"A compassionate government, devoted to Garib Kalyan! Over the past decade, the NDA Government has taken pathbreaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focusing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion. All our key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor,” wrote PM Modi on his X handle.

“Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile,” PM Modi further said.

He stated that it was due to these efforts that over 25 crore people have defeated poverty.

“The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity,” he said.

Commemorating 11 years of governance, the government has said that the growth has included everyone.

In 11 years, the PM has turned inclusive development into reality, ensuring that no one is left behind. It has focused only on empowerment and not just making promises, which is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in action, said a government communique.

--IANS

dpb

