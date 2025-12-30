US man charged with international terrorism for supporting ISIS

Texas, Dec 30 (IANS) An alleged ISIS sympathiser from Midlothian, Texas, has been charged with international terrorism after he allegedly provided money and explosive materials to an undercover FBI agent whom he believed to be associated with the terror group.

John Michael Garza Jr., 21, is facing a federal charge of international terrorism for allegedly supplying funds and bomb components to individuals he thought were ISIS supporters, the US Department of Justice announced on December 29.

"ISIS' poisonous ideology must be ripped out root and stem -- anyone who tries to commit violence on ISIS's behalf will be found, arrested, and prosecuted," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a press release. "You cannot hide from us."

Garza appeared before a federal magistrate judge on December 23, and a probable cause and detention hearing has been scheduled for December 30.

If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Ryan Raybould, said the operation relied on "vigilant observation and swift action" to prevent what he described as a potentially "devastating outcome".

"The increasing threats of harm and destruction in our country made by those aligned with violent ideologies must be stopped," Raybould said in the release. "We will continue to take prompt action against those attempting to carry out alleged terrorist missions."

According to the Justice Department, an undercover employee of the New York Police Department noticed a social media account in mid-October that was following pro-ISIS pages and commenting on a pro-ISIS post.

Further investigation allegedly revealed that the account belonged to Garza.

The undercover NYPD officer initiated contact, during which Garza identified himself as a 21-year-old Mexican-American living in Texas. The two continued communicating through November and December.

During this period, Garza allegedly stated that he "ascribed to the ISIS ideology" and shared multiple "official ISIS media releases".

Investigators said Garza sent small amounts of cryptocurrency to the undercover NYPD employee, believing the funds were being used to support ISIS-related causes, including the purchase of firearms and other materials.

He also allegedly shared a video depicting a suicide bombing and another video providing instructions on bomb-making.

The release further stated that Garza began discussing plans to acquire materials for making explosives.

He allegedly arranged to meet a second individual, whom he believed to be an ISIS supporter but who was in fact an FBI special agent, on December 22.

During the meeting, Garza allegedly handed over "several explosive components" to the agent and explained how to combine them and pack them with nails. He also reportedly offered to send an instructional video on making bombs.

Law enforcement agents arrested Garza shortly after the meeting.

"The FBI worked alongside our law enforcement partners to quickly arrest an individual who intended to provide bomb making materials to a foreign terrorist organisation," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

The investigation was led jointly by the FBI Dallas and the NYPD, with assistance from FBI New York, the Dallas Police Department, the Midlothian Police Department, and the Euless Police Department, according to the statement.

"The threats of terrorism and extremist violence against our nation are still very real," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in the release. "The NYPD remains committed to identifying, disrupting, and dismantling these networks at their source -- before they can reach their murderous ends."

Tisch added that anyone who endangers American lives will face prosecution and "be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

--IANS

sd/