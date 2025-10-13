Flavours of Kerala: Top five eateries to explore

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) Kerala is a treasure trove for food enthusiasts, offering a delightful blend of traditional flavours and contemporary culinary experiences. Whether you're a connoisseur seeking authentic tastes or an adventurous eater eager to explore, here are five exceptional dining destinations in Kerala that promise to tantalise your taste buds.

Paragon Restaurant: A legacy of flavour

Founded in 1939 in Kozhikode (Calicut), north Kerala, Paragon Restaurant has grown from a humble eatery into one of Kerala’s most iconic culinary destinations. Founded by P.M. Govindan, whose passion for food led him to start the restaurant after retiring from the Indian Railways, along with his son, P.M. Valsan, the venture reflects Govindan’s deep love for cuisine that distinguished him beyond his career as a government official.

Over the decades, it has become a beloved institution renowned for preserving the essence of Malabar cuisine while adapting to modern tastes. Under the guidance of its third-generation management, Paragon has expanded across Kerala and even internationally to Dubai, introducing authentic Kerala flavours to a global audience.

Signature dishes and culinary magic

Paragon’s menu is a celebration of Malabar’s diverse heritage, with dishes inspired by Moplah and Thiyya traditions. Its Malabar Chicken Biryani is legendary — made with fragrant jeerakasala rice, tender chicken, and a delicate blend of spices. Other favourites include Mutton Varattiyathu (a spicy, slow-cooked mutton delicacy), Koonthal Ularthiyathu (stir-fried squid with aromatic masalas), and Kozhi Porichathu, a crispy, perfectly seasoned fried chicken.

Seafood lovers swear by the Crab Bhoomika, a coastal speciality bursting with flavour.

Paragon has its restaurants in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Paragon Restaurant remains a shining symbol of Kerala’s vibrant culinary spirit - timeless, flavorful, and unforgettable.

Pazhayidom: Preserving Kerala’s ‘sadya’ (feast) tradition

Pazhayidom has carved a distinguished space in Kerala’s rich culinary scene, especially celebrated for its mastery over traditional vegetarian feasts and catering on a grand scale. More than just a restaurant chain, Pazhayidom is deeply rooted in the traditions of Kerala’s ‘sadya’ (feast) culture - the majestic, multi-course spread served during festivals, temple occasions, weddings, school and university arts festivals and communal gatherings.

Pazhayidom has restaurants in almost every town as well as on highways across Kerala.

Traditional ‘sadya’ (feast)

What sets Pazhayidom apart is how it carries forward the ritual of ‘sadya’ with elegance and authenticity. Their menu features an array of vegetarian Kerala classics: from colourful and flavourful curries like ‘Sambar’, ‘Avial’ and ‘Kalan’, the hearty ‘Parippu’ (dal), crispy ‘Pappadams’, ‘Mezhukkupuratti’ (spiced vegetable stir-fries), ‘Thoran’, to the aromatic rice served on fresh banana leaves. But the real point of pride lies in their desserts - the payasams.

Pazhayidom offers multiple signature payasams, each rich with coconut milk, jaggery or sugar, sometimes fruity or nutty notes, each one crafted to complete the ‘sadya’ or feast in its sweet crescendo.

Beyond the food, Pazhayidom’s strength is in its scale and consistency. They are equipped to cater thousands during big events, yet manage to maintain taste, texture, and visual appeal - no small feat when preparing so much food at once.

In short, for anyone wanting to experience pure vegetarian Kerala cuisine in its traditional glory, Pazhayidom delivers - it’s like tasting the legacy, hospitality, and festive spirit of Kerala, all rolled into one sumptuous meal.

Villa Maya

Villa Maya is not just another restaurant - it's an experience rooted in history, ambience, and flavours. Tucked away on Airport Road, Thiruvananthapuram, Villa Maya holds deep historical significance as one of the five prominent Ammaveedus in Thiruvananthapuram.

Stepping in, you immediately feel like you’ve travelled back in time - antique furniture, elegant architecture, indoor rooms, charming outdoor courts and serene water features complete the setting.

Cuisine-wise, Villa Maya is all about fusion with deep respect for Kerala’s culinary DNA. Their menu weaves together traditional Kerala dishes with international flavours from Italy, Morocco, France and beyond.

You’ll find classic Kerala dishes like ‘appams’ with stew, banana leaf-wrapped fish, prawns in mellow coconut gravies, and seafood platters that highlight local coastal tastes.

At the same time, there are also continental creations - pastas, stuffed crab, elegant desserts (like chocolate-coffee fudge, baked yoghurt, and regional sweet treats).

What makes Villa Maya special is the pace: this isn’t for a rushed meal. They want you to linger, savour each course, enjoy the artful presentation and the ease. The service matches the setting - refined, detailed, warm.

Malabar Cafe

Nestled along the serene waterfront of Bolgatty Island in Kochi, Malabar Cafe at Grand Hyatt Kochi is a culinary gem that offers a refined yet authentic taste of Kerala. With its elegant decor and relaxed ambience, it provides an inviting space for both locals and tourists to explore the region’s vibrant flavours.

The cafe’s menu beautifully celebrates Kerala’s traditional cuisine with a modern touch.

Signature dishes include the Malabar Chicken Biryani, rich with fragrant jeerakasala rice and tender chicken, and the famous Karimeen Pollichathu - pearl spot fish marinated in spices, wrapped in banana leaf, and gently grilled.

Other highlights include appam with stew, traditional Kerala fish curries, prawns roast, and a delightful range of vegetarian curries showcasing the state’s spice heritage.

Breakfasts here are lavish, featuring local favourites like ‘puttu’, ‘idiyappam’, ‘dosas’, and fresh tropical fruits.

Kayees Rahmathulla Hotel

Established in 1948 by VK Kayee, Kayees Rahmathulla Hotel in Mattancherry, Kochi, has grown into an iconic culinary destination. The restaurant is legendary for its signature Kayikka’s Biryani, a dish celebrated for its perfect blend of aromatic spices, tender meat, and fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked to perfection.

Its mutton biryani, in particular, is a must-try, with layers of rich flavours that captivate every visitor.

Apart from mutton, the chicken and fish biryanis are also highly popular, each dish offering a unique taste experience. Complementary sides like tangy lemon pickle and crunchy pickled onions elevate the meal, making every bite more memorable.

Kayees launched a second location near Durbar Hall Ground in Ernakulam, serving both locals and tourists who crave authentic Kerala flavours. The restaurant maintains a simple, unpretentious setting, focusing entirely on delivering exceptional food rather than flashy decor.

Kayees Rahmathulla Hotel is more than just a place to eat - it is a culinary journey through tradition and flavour, a spot where history, culture, and food come together in every plate of biryani.

--IANS

snj/dan