Congress questions timing of JP Nadda's claim on 2013 Maoist attack

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) As BJP National President J.P. Nadda alleged the involvement of some Congress leaders in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack, the party's media in-charge, Pawan Khera, questioned the timing of the "childish claims" made by the Union Health Minister.

This comes as Nadda claimed that some Congress insiders were involved in the 2013 Maoist attack, in which several state party leaders were killed.

Reacting to the claim, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said the allegation was serious and must be thoroughly investigated.

Speaking to IANS, Khera questioned the timing and intent behind Nadda's remarks.

"Raman Singh's government was in power at that time. Does this mean that his government failed? If you had such information, why did you remain silent for eleven or twelve years? Who are you trying to protect or hide now?" he asked.

Khera asserted that the matter could not be brushed aside with what he termed "childish claims" and demanded accountability.

"This must be investigated. What does J.P. Nadda know, and why was he silent all these years? He must be questioned. Such statements cannot go unchallenged, and we will ensure that accountability is fixed," he said.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja also reacted to Nadda's statement, calling for clarity and transparency.

"JP Nadda should explain which Congress leaders he is referring to. In response, the Congress party will also have to issue a clear statement. Whether what Nadda is saying is politically motivated or based on facts must be clarified before the people," Raja said.

Referring to the broader situation in Chhattisgarh, Raja said several developments were unfolding in the state. He mentioned the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' slogan given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the launch of Operation Kagar, under which several Maoists were killed in encounters.

"At the same time, there have been allegations that innocent people were also attacked. In such a situation, J.P. Nadda should refrain from making politically motivated statements. If he has evidence, the BJP should place it before the public, and the Congress party should respond accordingly," Raja told IANS.

Nadda made the claim during the 'Janadesh Parab', celebrating two years of the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

Addressing a large gathering at Khokhra Police Ground in Janjgir-Champa, Nadda on Monday claimed movement details of Congress leaders were leaked from within the party, enabling the ambush that killed leaders like Nand Kumar Patel and Mahendra Karma.

He accused Congress of historical proximity to extremists while asserting the current "double-engine" government would eradicate Maoism by March 2026.

On May 25, 2013, an ambush targeted a convoy of Congress leaders during the party's 'Parivartan Rally' ahead of the Assembly elections in the Jhiram valley.

Maoists killed 32 people, including then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former Leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma, and former Union Minister Vidyacharan Shukla.

--IANS

