9 critical after 10 stabbed in train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 suspects arrested

London, Nov 2 (IANS) As many as nine people were receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries after a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England, police said, adding that two suspected attackers were arrested and counterterrorism police were supporting their investigation, local media reports said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as an "appalling incident".

British Transport Police said counterterrorism police were supporting its probe while it is working to find the full circumstances and motivation behind the incident, The Guardian reported.

In a statement, BTP Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: "We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further."

"At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said armed police reached the site of the incident when officers were informed about the incident at Huntingdon station at 7.39 p.m. (local time) on Saturday. "Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested."

The East of England ambulance service has sent a "large-scale response" to the incident. A spokesperson said several ambulances, tactical commanders, and its hazardous area response team were at the site of the incident. It further said, "We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital."

Police said the attack took place at the train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross at 6:25 pm (local time), shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station.

PM Starmer called the incident on a train near Huntingdon "deeply concerning" and expressed gratitude to the emergency services for their response.

In a statement shared on X, he said: "The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police."

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that she is "deeply saddened" to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon and expressed sympathies with those affected by the incident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon. My thoughts go out to all those affected. Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation. I urge people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage," Mahmood posted on X.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates east coast mainline services in the UK, said that the incident happened on one of its trains and asked passengers not to travel due to “major disruption”, The Guardian reported. National Rail said that Huntingdon station is closed, with all lines blocked. According to the LNER, the services in the area are expected to remain disrupted until Monday.

"We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station; all lines are blocked. Our advice is ‘Do Not Travel’. Please defer your travel where you can."

--IANS

int/akl/vd