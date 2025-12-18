December 18, 2025 4:29 PM हिंदी

8.65 lakh Indians enrolled, trained in various emerging tech including AI

8.65 lakh Indians enrolled, trained in various emerging tech including AI

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) may result in job creation in various streams like data science and data curation and so far, 8.65 lakh candidates have enrolled/trained in various courses, including 3.20 lakh candidates in AI/Big Data Analytics technologies, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated ‘FutureSkills PRIME’ a programme for Re-skilling/Up-skilling of IT manpower for employability in 10 new/emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

“Under this programme so far, 18.56 Lakh+ candidates have signed up on the Future Skills PRIME Portal, out of which, 3.37 Lakhs+ candidates have completed their course,” said Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, in Rajya Sabha.

As per a recent Nasscom report titled “Advancing India’s AI skills”, the AI talent in India is expected to grow from 6 lakh–6.5 lakh professionals to more than 12.50 lakh professionals by the year 2027, at a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The minister further stated that under the Scheme of Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence implemented by MeitY in partnership with Nasscom, startups are supported for developing AI based tools and applications that are of use for manufacturing companies.

“Several such solutions have been deployed by companies in the manufacturing sector. Besides, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY in collaboration with its partners, has implemented ‘YUVAi: Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI’- A National Programme for School Students with the objective of enabling school students from classes 8th to 12th with AI tech and social skills in an inclusive manner,” she mentioned.

The programme provides a platform for youth to learn and apply AI skills in eight thematic areas- Krishi, Aarogya, Shiksha, Paryavaran, Parivahan, Grameen Vikas, Smart Cities and Vidhi aur Nyaay.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is running the National Career Service (NCS) Portal which is a one-stop solution for providing career related services including information on jobs from private and government sectors.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

'IPL is all about promoting our young talents', says BCCI Secy Saikia after uncapped players earn big

'IPL is all about promoting our young talents', says BCCI Secy Saikia after uncapped players earn big in auction

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

‘Democracy reduced to mob rule’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts INDIA Bloc over VB-G RAM G Bill ruckus

India continues to deliver relief supplies in areas severely affected by floods in Sri Lanka

India continues to deliver relief supplies in areas severely affected by floods in Sri Lanka

Karan Johar speaks highly of Kartik Aaryan, says his commitment & contribution to movies ‘blew his mind’

Karan Johar speaks highly of Kartik Aaryan, says his commitment & contribution to movies ‘blew his mind’

Tourism booster: Govt sanctions 40 projects for Rs 3,295 crore under SASCI initiative

Tourism booster: Govt sanctions 40 projects for Rs 3,295 crore under SASCI initiative

After Lucknow T20I abandonment, UPCA to begin ticket refund process from Friday

After Lucknow T20I abandonment, UPCA to begin ticket refund process from Friday

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi pitches ‘IKIGAI’ framework at Japan-hosted ‘Land Forces Summit’

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi pitches ‘IKIGAI’ framework at Japan-hosted ‘Land Forces Summit’

Karan Johar turns match-maker for Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar turns match-maker for Kartik Aaryan

India‑Oman CEPA to boost trade in green energy, agri-startups: Industry leaders

India‑Oman CEPA to boost trade in green energy, agri-startups: Industry

Air pollution shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life in Delhi: Experts

Air pollution shortening life expectancy, reducing productivity and quality of life in Delhi: Experts