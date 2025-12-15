December 15, 2025 10:52 PM हिंदी

4th T20I: Axar Patel ruled out due to illness; Shahbaz Ahmed named replacement

Axar Patel ruled out due to illness; Shahbaz Ahmed named replacement by the national selection committee ahead of the fourth T20I against South Africa. Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against South Africa due to illness. Patel also didn't feature in the third T20I in Dharamshala.

However, he continues with the team in Lucknow, where he will be further medically assessed.

The Men’s Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The 31-year-old has already participated in five international games for India, most recently in October 2023 during the Asian Games.

For the third game, India also lacked the services of pace leader Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler's availability for the next two games is still unknown because he had to return home for personal reasons.

India easily won the third Twenty20 International to grab a 2-1 series lead despite their absences. The series finale will take place in Ahmedabad on December 19, with the following match taking place in Lucknow on December 17.

India’s updated squad for the last two T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Shefali Shah reveals she 'stood in silence with tears' as she witnessed the Northern Lights

Shefali Shah reveals she 'stood in silence with tears' as she witnessed the Northern Lights

India fastest growing economy, no ‘dead economy’ gets credit rating upgrade: FM Sitharaman

India fastest growing economy, no ‘dead economy’ gets credit rating upgrade: FM Sitharaman

Anup Jalota says PM Narendra Modi has asked him to record the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ for its 150th anniversary

Anup Jalota says PM Narendra Modi has asked him to record the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ for its 150th anniversary

First single 'Azhinjattam' from Dileep, Mohanlal's 'Bha Bha Ba' released (Photo Credit: Mohanlal/X)

First single 'Azhinjattam' from Dileep, Mohanlal's 'Bha Bha Ba' released

Uttarakhand stun holders Andhra; Gujarat, Goa in the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 (8th Edition – Phase II) Vijayawada on Monday. Photo credit: CABI

Nagesh Trophy National T20: Uttarakhand stun holders Andhra; Gujarat, Goa win on Day 1

Ready-to-Eat nutrition giving new life to mothers and children in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari (Photo: IANS)

Ready-to-Eat nutrition giving new life to mothers and children in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

India, ADB sign loans worth over $2.2 billion for various development projects

India, ADB sign loans worth over $2.2 billion for various development projects

President Murmu leads commemoration of 1971 War victory at Army’s ‘At Home’ (Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/X)

President Murmu leads commemoration of 1971 War victory at Army’s ‘At Home’

Actor Arun Vijay’s 'Retta Thala' trailer promises intense action revenge drama in store (Photo Credit: BTG Universal/X)

Actor Arun Vijay’s 'Retta Thala' trailer promises intense action drama

India and Jordan share common, clear stance against terrorism: PM Modi

India and Jordan share common, clear stance against terrorism: PM Modi