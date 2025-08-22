August 22, 2025 1:40 PM हिंदी

72 pc Indian employers expect new job creation in H2 2025: Report

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Indian white-collar job market is expected to maintain strong hiring momentum, with 94 per cent of employers saying they plan to hire during the second half of 2025 (H2 2025), a report said on Friday.

Additionally, hiring employers, nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) indicated they expect new job creation, while 22 per cent of employers specified they largely foresee only replacement hiring to fill existing vacancies, Naukari, a recruitment platform, said in a report.

According to the recruitment agency, IT, Business Development, and Operations functions are expected to drive this hiring momentum.

Surprisingly, the report found that despite the ongoing buzz around job losses due to AI, 87 per cent of employers do not foresee any significant impact on overall employment.

Instead, 13 per cent of them expect AI to act as a catalyst for job creation, particularly in emerging roles.

"Functions most likely to benefit include IT (42 per cent), Analytics (17 per cent), and Business Development (11 per cent), where employers anticipate the rise of new AI-driven opportunities," the report stated.

The strong hiring sentiment is powered by demand for specialised technology roles, with 37 per cent of employers planning to hire for IT positions.

However, this demand is increasingly driven by emerging technologies rather than traditional IT functions, with companies specifically seeking professionals skilled in Machine Learning, Data Science, and AI-related technologies as these capabilities become essential across industries, the report noted.

Mid-level professionals with 4-7 years of experience are most in demand, with 47 per cent of employers planning to hire in this experience band.

Entry-level candidates (up to 3 years) account for 29 per cent of hiring intentions, the report said.

However, the senior-level recruitment tells a different story. Only 17 per cent of employers plan to hire professionals with 8-12 years of experience, while just 3 per cent plan to hire those with 13-16 years of experience, the report highlighted.

The report was prepared by drawing insights from over 1,300 employers.

