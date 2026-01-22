January 22, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

60 pc of Indian firms confident in scaling AI have mature frameworks in place: Report

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Nearly 60 per cent of Indian businesses confident in scaling AI responsibly have mature responsible AI (RAI) frameworks in place, though gaps remain on data access and regulatory clarity, a new report said on Thursday.

The report from National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) said that 30 per cent of respondents have established mature RAI practices and 45 per cent are actively implementing formal frameworks, marking a clear improvement from 2023.

The findings are based on a survey of 574 senior executives from large enterprises, SMEs and startups involved in the commercial development and use of AI in India.

The report highlighted a strong correlation between AI capability and responsible practices, with large enterprises leading at 46 per cent maturity while SMEs and startups gained ground with 20 per cent and 16 per cent.

The sectoral maturity is led by BFSI at 35 per cent, Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) at 31 per cent and healthcare at 18 per cent, with nearly half of businesses across these industries actively advancing their frameworks.

Workforce enablement is a central focus, with nearly 9 in 10 organisations investing in sensitisation and training, the report said. Business leaders felt most confident about meeting data protection obligations, even as monitoring-related compliances remain a key concern.

“As AI becomes deeply embedded in critical decisions across finance, healthcare, and public services, responsible AI is no longer optional; it is foundational to building trust, ensuring accountability, and sustaining innovation,” Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom.

The real measure of India's AI leadership will not just be in the scale of adoption, but in how responsibly and inclusively these systems are designed and deployed, Gupta added.

Companies report highest confidence in meeting data protection obligations, reflecting the maturity of privacy frameworks, though monitoring-related compliances remain an area requiring further strengthening, the report noted.

