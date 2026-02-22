February 22, 2026 8:05 PM हिंदी

6 years of Delhi riots: Ex-officers, intellectuals weigh in on 'foreign motive and pattern'

6 years of Delhi riots: Ex-officers, intellectuals weigh in on 'foreign motive and pattern'

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) A day-long programme was organised at the Indian Law Institute on Sunday by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) to mark six years of the 2020 Delhi riots and to examine them through the lens of regime change attempts and information warfare.

The event brought together a distinguished panel of experts, including retired Ambassadors, former bureaucrats, senior police officials, lawyers, and public intellectuals, to unpack various dimensions of the Delhi riots.

Former Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava described the Delhi riots as part of a broader global pattern where riots are used as instruments of regime change.

He elaborated on the operational challenges faced by the police, noting that in Delhi, rioters allegedly anticipated and sought to provoke police excesses in order to escalate protests -- drawing parallels with developments in Bangladesh and Nepal.

Former Research and Analysis Wing Chief, Sanjiv Tripathi, discussed the concept of fifth-generation information warfare, highlighting how riots can function as tools within modern hybrid conflicts that combine narrative-building, psychological operations, and strategic misinformation.

Former Ambassador Veena Sikri spoke about the Bangladesh model, emphasising that control over the narrative often determines the political outcome of such events.

She underscored how perception management and international messaging play a crucial role in shaping domestic and global responses.

GIA Convener Monika Arora said that the Delhi riots represented what she described as an "experiment" with the objective of regime destabilisation.

She stressed the need for continued scholarly engagement and public awareness to understand the structural and informational dimensions of such events.

Prominent citizen Chander Wadhawan spoke on analysing the role of the "deep state" and its possible implications in shaping political unrest.

The programme concluded with a collective resolve that the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) will continue its efforts to promote public awareness, research, and informed discourse on the Delhi riots and related issues of national importance.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team for winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title, beating Bangladesh in the final in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Ryan Rickelton ahead of their clash with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Rickelton

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Will Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report